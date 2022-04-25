OBEN Student-Athletes Commit To Colleges

Senior student-athletes at Oyster Bay High School gathered outside of the gymnasium in the Athletic Hall of Fame on Monday, March 21, to sign commitments to the colleges they plan to attend in the fall. Six OBHS student-athletes will be going on to play their sport at the next level.

Administrators, coaches and teammates gathered for a short ceremony to celebrate and congratulate these students. The athletes wore apparel representing their future schools and were joined by their families as they signed their National Letters of Intent.

Congratulations to the following seniors: