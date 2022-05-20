The Votes Are In

On May 17, districts across Long Island held their elections, which allows residents to vote for or against budgets adopted by their board of education and decide on who will fill vacant trustee seats.

Glen Cove City School District

On the ballot for the Glen Cove City School District were three propositions, as well as a chance to vote for two out of three candidates to fill the vacant Board of Education seats.

Proposition 1 reduced increased the tax levy by 1.8 percent, while reducing the amount of taxes to be levied by $500,000. Proposition 2 authorized the withdrawal of $7.5 million from the district’s Capital Reserve at no cost to the tax payer. Those monies would fund an extension and renovation of Deasy School and an extension and renovation of Landing School. Both buildings would then be Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant.

Proposition 3 created a student representative seat on the Board of Education. Qualifying students must be a high school senior, present at all public meetings and must represent the student body without possessing voting privileges.

All three propositions passed. Proposition 1 received 751 “yes” votes and 449 “no” votes. Proposition 2 received 847 “yes” votes and 384 “no” votes. Proposition 3 received 789 “yes” votes and 435 “no” votes.

The two candidates elected was incumbent Lia Leona, who received 828 votes and Audre Lynn Hurston James, who received 655 votes. The candidate who did not receive enough votes to be elected, David Huggins, received 628 votes.

Oyster Bay-East Norwich School District

On the ballot for the Oyster Bay-East Norwich School District were three propositions: the 2022 through 2023 budget, the proposed Technology Reserve Fund Project and the proposed Capital Reserve Fund Projects, as well as a chance to vote on two out of three candidates for the vacant Board of Education seats.

The budget total for the 2022 through 2023 school year is approximately $62.1 million, a $697,714 increase from the current year. The tax levy will be approximately $55.5 million, a 2.04 percent increase from the current year.

Proposition 2 funds necessary maintenance for all three schools using Capital Reserves. Of those monies, $495,000 will go to the high school, funding auditorium sound upgrades, plastering of ceilings and walls, replacement of library air conditioning and the addition of a faculty bathroom, which will be reimbursed through a grant. Additionally, $75,000 will go to James H. Vernon School for casework in selected classrooms and $125,000 will go to Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School, which will fund casework in selected classrooms and flooring replacements.

Proposition 3 allows the district to continue with the implementation of the technology plan. The proposed Technology Reserve Projects include 110 iPads for kindergarten students, 120 Chromebooks for third-grade students, 120 Chromebooks for sevent-grade students, 350 desktop devices and 17 interactive boards.

All three propositions passed. The budget passed with 781 “yes” votes and 288 “no” votes. Proposition 2 passed with 823 “yes” votes and 238 “no” votes and Proposition 3 passed with 820 “yes” votes and 236 “no” votes.

Elected to the Board of Education was Nancy Castrogiovanni with 866 votes and Maryann Santos with 799 votes. Mia Schwartz, with 247 votes, was not elected.

Locust Valley Central School District

On the ballot for the Locust Valley Central School District was a budget vote and a trustee election for the Board of Education.

Voters passed by 1,284 “yes” votes to 982 “no” votes a budget that increased the tax levy by 1.14 percent. It was the lowest tax-levy in six years.

Elected to the Board of Education was Margaret Marchand with 969 votes and Michele Schaefer with 954 votes. The candidates who were not elected are Thomas Einhorn with 793 votes, Mark Eisenberg with 288 votes, Collete Foley with 843 votes and Lisa E. McLoughlin with 351 votes.

North Shore School District

On the ballot for the North Shore School District was a budget and a trustee election for the Board of Education.

The 2022 through 2023 budget, approximately $116 million, raises the tax levy by 2.499 percent.

Voters passed the budget with 2,204 “yes” votes and 1,626 “no” votes.

The winners of the Board of Education election was Dave Ludmar with 1,980 votes, Lisa Cashman with 1,919 votes and Marianne Manning Russo with 1,914 votes.

The candidates who did not receive enough votes to be elected were Anna Carfagno, Courtney Citko, Vanessa Grecky Marks, James Svendsen and Sean Trager.