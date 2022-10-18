A Double Dose of Halloween In Downtown Glen Cove

Get ready for a frightful night in downtown Glen Cove as the Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District brings a Halloween party to Village Square on Saturday, Oct. 29. This new event after dark will include a DJ and costume contests, following the annual Children’s Halloween Parade and Festival.

“The Halloween Parade and Festival for children has been a tradition for families in downtown Glen Cove for over 20 years, but the community has expressed a desire for an event for adults as well,” Glen Cove Downtown BID Executive Director Patricia Holman said. “So, we decided to create something that will bring people downtown on a Saturday night.”

For the free outdoor event, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., attendees will dance to the sounds of DJ Master Jay and participate in costume contests and a lip-syncing contest. Though this event is geared towards adults, there will be a prize for “Best Teen Costume.” And in line with the event’s Heroes and Villains theme, special prizes will be awarded to the Best Hero and Best Villain costumes.

Earlier on the same day, the Downtown BID hosts its annual Children’s Halloween Parade and Festival for children ages 12 years and under. Accompanying adults are encouraged to get in on the fun and dress up as well. Kick–off is at 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of School Street and Highland Road near the Staples Center parking lot and will be led by a theatrical circus performer and superheroes and villains.

After the parade, children may trick-or-treat throughout the shops of the downtown businesses displaying the special BID “Welcome” posters. On Bridge Street, there will be a live DJ to dance the “Monster Mash,” and bouncy houses sponsored by American Paving and Masonry, a Witch’s Broom Race sponsored by Glen Cove Eye Care, Pumpkin Mini Golf sponsored by Glen Floors and all the cotton candy that you can eat by John Perrone—State Farm Insurance Agency from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The costume contests begin at 2 p.m. for three different age groups (0-4, 5-8 and 9-12), followed by contests for the most creative, best hero and best villain. And to top it off, children can enter the pie eating contest to win a prize.

The Halloween Parade and Festival is sponsored by: American Paving and Masonry, The Regency Assisted Living, Glen Floors, John Perrone–State Farm Insurance Agency, Charles Hoffman Dentistry, ClayNation, Celeste Gullo–Allstate Insurance Agency, Deep Roots Farmers Market, Glen Cove Eye Care and How Can I Help Elder Care. The rain date for the parade is Nov. 5; updates will be posted on Facebook and the BID website in case of cancelation.

For further information, visit www.glencovedowntown.org or contact the Downtown BID office at info@glencovedowntown.org or 516-759-6970.

—Submitted by the

Glen Cove Downtown BID