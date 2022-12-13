A Holiday-Packed Day In Downtown Glen Cove

The Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District held a holiday celebration on Dec. 3, kicking off when Santa Claus arrived at Village Square by horse and carriage.

Santa made himself cozy in his den in Village Square, posing for free photos for families to take home. Families were able to join many different activities.

The fun didn’t stop there: visits from the Grinch and Martha May came by, and the Glen Cove Downtown B.I.D. secured a long list of talent to entertain the community throughout the day. At the end of the celebration, Mayor Pam Panzenbeck led the City of Glen Cove’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting.

—Submitted by the Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District