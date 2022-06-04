A Memorial Day To Remember

Glen Cove Memorial Day Parade Returned After Two Years

Memorial Day is more than just a kick-off to the summer and a time to relax and enjoy American barbecue. It’s a day to remember service members who died protecting the country and its interests, and for many it’s a day to appreciate the veterans who experienced emotional and physical trauma, and who sacrificed years of their life in service, in pursuit of freedom.

The Glen Cove Memorial Day Parade Committee organizes a ceremony and parade every year to recognize the fallen and celebrate the veterans who served and continuously work to support the community and their fellow veterans.

The Memorial Day weekend series of events began with a Military Banner Ceremony at Morgan Park on May 29, followed by wreath-laying ceremonies at Glen Cove’s multiple monuments dedicated to service members, such as the Doughboy Monument at the Glen Cove Public Library and the St. Rocco Monument at St. Rocco’s Church.

Then, there was a multi-faith service at St. Paul’s Episcopal later in the afternoon.

On Memorial Day, officials, veterans and members of the community gathered at Monument Park in front of the First Presbyterian Church of Glen Cove for the Memorial Day Ceremony at 11 a.m.

“First and foremost, let us never forget the true meaning of Memorial Day,” City of Glen Cove Mayor Pam Panzenbeck said. “It is a day of remembrance, and a day to remember our fallen heroes. This is a day that has deep meaning for all Americans. Many families and every community have personally lost friends and loved ones. Today, Memorial Day, we gather at cemeteries, monuments and parks. We march in parades to remember and pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation.”

Followed by a reading of John McCrae’s “In Flanders Fields” by former Marine Sgt. Evelyn Kandel, Nassau County’s Poet Laureate, there were two honorees recognized.

Vietnam veteran Tony Jimenez, who has served as an EMT, presented the Memorial Day Committee’s Family Honor.

“Each year we find an honoree and we were searching and thinking and then suddenly there was a fire at the VFW Hall, which is named James E. Donohue,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez said Donohue was chosen as the honoree to bring his name to light and drive support for the VFW.

The biggest problem with the picking of that name, Jiminez said, was figuring out to spell it, as records differed on the spelling of his name. Jimenez recommended using the spelling on Donohue’s grave stone, that uses an “O” after the “N” instead of an “A.”

“He entered the service in World War One,” Jimenez said. “He came from a very large family on a very family-oriented block… Well he saw it was time for him to do his duty and he entered the army and he was sent to France. He served very honorably, very gallantly, but there came a day he would meet his maker.”

He was buried in France, as were many of war dead were at the time, and was the subject of “In Flanders Field.” Two years after the war, his family petitioned to have him brought back and interred locally.

A descendant of Donohue was on hand to receive the honor.

After, the Grand Marshal of the parade, David Hubbard, the commander of the Young Simmons Post of Glen Cove, was honored by Congressman Tom Suozzi with a flag that flew over the U.S. Capital, and by Legislator Delia DeRiggi Whitton, State Senator Anna Kaplan, Assemblyman Charles Lavine and Panzenbeck. It was in 2020 that Hubbard was supposed to be the Grand Marshal, but COVID-19 delayed the honor.

“I just want to thank everybody from Glen Cove,” Hubbard said. “My wife is from Ohio, and she’s been loved in Glen Cove our entire life. Our church over here, Calvary A.M.E. Church, has been a blessing for all of us. We’ve been very willing to do work here in Glen Cove because of the people of Glen Cove. The outstanding people of Glen Cove, we’ll continue to love you, and you’ll continue to love us and we’ll work together to get things right.”

After the playing of “Echo Taps” from lead trumpeter Josiah Eschalew and echo trumpet Daniel Hernandez of the Glen Cove High School Band, the parade began at noon.

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Major Fred Nielsen, who helped plan and facilitate the ceremony and parade, said the environment for the day was perfect. It was warm and sunny, a perfect combination for the Memorial Day summer kick-off.

The day was memorable, Nielsen said, because it is hard to observe this type of day with a community in isolation.

And to make this Memorial Day more memorable, it comes at a time of great tragedy for the United States.

“This is a day to stand up and protect freedom, protect democracy,” Nielsen said.