A Special Meeting For The North Shore Hispanic Chamber Of Commerce

Board presents check to Glen Cove Fire Department,

celebrates Chamber president

The mission of the North Shore Chamber of Commerce is to serve and connect the community, to help all small businesses and to empower the economy of Long Island’s North Shore. The chamber meets once a month for networking and to discuss goals and accomplishments among its members. The meeting on Aug. 15 at The View Grill in Glen Cove was no different. But this meeting was surely one for the books.

North Shore Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President Ever Padilla was honored as he celebrated his barbershop, Padilla Barbershop, and its 20 years of business. Board members of the chamber also presented Glen Cove Volunteer Fire Department Third Assistant Chief Carlos Cardenas with a $1,000 check. The meeting took place in The View Grill’s Tiki Bar overlooking the Glen Cove Golf Course and the Long Island Sound.

As the board presented the check to Cardenes, members and the guests gathered for a picture on the golf course.

“The chamber wanted to add a little bit of grain to the foundation and the hard work that the fire department does,” said Vice President and legal council of the chamber, Connie Pinilla. “It was an honor for us to be able to raise some funds and contribute to our beautiful community and the great work that you do.”

Cardenas thanked the chamber for the check.

“We thank the chamber for this check for the Glen Cove Volunteer Fire Department and on behalf of the officers and the members we appreciate this generous gift,” Cardenes said.

After taking some photos and exchanging nice words, everyone ventured back over to the tiki bar, where hors d’oeuvre and a cash bar awaited them.

Padilla then gave a speech in Spanish reflecting on his 20 years in business. Pinilla provided an English translation for some of the guests.

“I still remember the moment when I decided this job was the one I wanted to do to grow in my life,” Pinilla translated. “I still remember when I started looking for that first place, which would be the place that would make me spend moments of learning, moments of sharing and moments to put my services forward.”

And while running a business comes with challenges, it was through this process, Padilla said, that helped him grow and become wiser.

“That decision that I’ve made on that August morning 20 years ago has given me the satisfaction of moving my family forward, of being able to achieve those goals that were set for ourselves at a time that was crucial for our lives,” Pinilla translated. “If there was something that stayed with me after having done my job, it was the satisfaction of my clients, knowing that a simple cut creates a smile, a better mood.”

Not only did hard work get Padilla to this milestone of 20 years, but walking “hand and hand” with his friends, family and neighbors helped him keep moving forward and to stay motivated even during hard times.

Pinilla said that it was very symbolic that the president of the chamber is celebrating his 20th year in business.

“We all know, we are all entrepreneurs here, it is not an easy task,” Pinilla said. “It is very challenging. There’s a lot of ups and downs and also, as a minority, Ever, I give you a lot of credit that you’ve never stopped even though you’ve faced tremendous hurdles, tremendous opposition and tremendous headaches. You continued to keep your chin up and keep moving forward. Now look where you are, 20 years of a successful business…”

Gaitley Stevenson-Mathews, a board member who manages the chamber’s public relations, added that there’s never a time that he comes to a meeting and doesn’t leave inspired. He called Padilla a man of “great vision,” because his goals go beyond running a successful business as he aims to also empower the business community on the North Shore.

The board members then invited all the guests and members to introduce themselves and talk about their business, with some reflecting on their relationship and pride in Padilla’s success.

Honorary guest Carlos Santana of Embrace Home Loans presented afterwards as the keynote speaker.

Visit www.nshchamber.org for more information about the North Shore Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.