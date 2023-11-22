Addressing Marshes

Environmentalists gather to discuss the future of marshes

On the evening of Monday, Nov. 13, environmentalists representing groups such as the Theodore Roosevelt Sanctuary and Audubon Center and municipalities such as Centre Island gathered around a conference table in Friends of the Bay’s new office.

Jonathan Clough, of Warren Pinnacle Consulting, Inc., was presenting a marsh conservation plan for Oyster Bay and Cold Spring Harbor that he organized with Victoria O’Neill of NEIWPCC, a regional commission based in New England that helps the states of the Northeast preserve and advance water quality, and Sarah Schaefer Brown and Elizabeth Hornstein of the Sustainable and Resilient Communities (SRC) Professionals for Nassau and Suffolk counties. Stakeholders, including the Town of Oyster Bay and Huntington, Friends of the Bay, Save the Sound, among other municipalities and environmental conservation organizations provided material and feedback on drafts of the plan.

“The document is fairly straightforward,” Clough said. “It starts with an overview: here are the marsh resources, here are the focal areas that we’re looking at, what are the benefits these marshes provide to humans and to ecology and what are the threats… And then a basic overview of the different kind of tools available for marsh conservation that communities and municipalities can work with and specific recommendations for each focal area, but this is an area we’d like to continue getting more information. Because we went so broad and we have seven different focal areas, we continue to drill down and get more specific recommendations.”

Part of the purpose of the meeting was to provide environmentalists and local officials an opportunity to make comments on the marshes focused on in the plan, including those at Frost Creek, Mill Neck Creek, West Shore Road, Bayville Bridge to Centre Island, Shore Road and Inner Cold Spring Harbor.

“We are very grateful to the Long Island Sound Study, New York Sea Grant and Warren Pinnacle Consulting for their work on creating this marsh conservation plan,” said Heather Johnson, the executive director of Friends of the Bay. “Friends of the Bay has been part of the conversations, along with other organizations, leading up to the public workshop, and it was heartening to see the engagement from the participants who attended.”

The executive summary of the plan states that Oyster Bay and Cold Spring Harbor span several villages and towns, and they are rich with marsh resources. According to the National Park Service, a marsh is a wetland dominated by herbaceous plants such as grasses, rushes, or sedges. Marshes provide habitat to a broad diversity of aquatic invertebrates, many of which occupy and feed on decomposing vegetation. The invertebrates support numerous species of fish, reptiles, waterfowl, among others.

In Oyster Bay and Cold Spring Harbor, coastal marshes provide wave attenuation; habitat for birds and the base of the food web for gamefish and predator species such as osprey, as well as diamondback terrapin and shellfish including Atlantic ribbed mussels, blue mussels and eastern oysters; support to rare and endangered species such as the bald eagle, peregrine falcon, least tern, harbor porpoise and saltmarsh sparrow; recreation and water quality protection.

“The marshes are known as ecological engineers in the fact that they modify the ecosystem,” Clough said. “They provide a lot of organic matter. They provide a lot of habitat refuge for small animals that then become part of the food web for the larger sanimals. So, they are basically known to be very important ecologically.”

Estimates of current marsh habitat approximately 78 acres of regularly flooded marsh (intertidal marsh) and 206 acres of irregularly flooded marsh (higher elevation marsh, often brackish.)

An evaluation of historic trends from 1974 to the mid-2000s suggests that “high marsh” habitat has remained fairly constant, while intertidal low marsh has been subject to moderate losses since the 1970s. From 1970 to 2005/2008, intertidal marsh lost 50 acres.

“Aerial infrared photography collected by NYS was used to get a sense of where the marshes are compared to a 1974 baseline,” Clough said.

Threats facing these marshes include invasive and non-native species that will take over native marsh habitat, for example, phragmites (common reed) that poses a threat to lower salinity locations when water drainage is insufficient. Water quality can also pose a threat to marshes. When nutrient levels are too high, marshes produce less roots and erosive losses occur more frequently. Water quality indicators for the central waters of Oyster Bay are better, and water quality indicators for Mill Neck Creek and Inner Cold Spring Harbor are more problematic.

Hardened shorelines and vertical walls to protect infrastructure are another threat to coastal marshes, especially when there’s sea level rising. An unintended impact could also be lateral transmission of wave energy that promotes erosion in natural areas. The National Center for Coastal Ocean Science defines shoreline hardening as the installation of artificial structures such as concrete or steel walls, or riprap borders consisting of large stones or boulders.

In general, sea level rise and the changing intertidal footprint could cause lower-elevation marshes to see erosion to open water and for higher-elevation marshes to go through an ecosystem transition to lower-elevation, more saline marsh.

Fortunately, there are several tools available for communities to protect these wetlands. For example, for the marsh located near the Bayville Bridge to Centre Island, proposed management actions include managing and repairing current marshes and land protection and easements in select locations to enable marsh migration. According to the Carolina Wetlands Association, coastal tidal marshes can “migrate” into adjacent uplands through accretion of sediment, which increases surface elevation and allows marshland to develop above continuously rising waters. At Frost Creek in Lattingtown, the plan recommends implementing a baseline marsh inventory, working with local landowners to plan for sea level rise and land protection and easements to enable marsh migration. For the marsh in Centre Island, the plan suggests gathering data on baseline marsh health and continuing to work with local landowners to manage and conserve private marshland. In Inner Cold Spring Harbor, the plan recommends gathering data on marsh health, considering marsh restoration in areas where marshes were lost and advocating for local water quality improvements.

“A lot of the marsh models don’t suggest all is lost, but they suggest all these marshes are going to have to migrate onto adjacent land,” Clough said. “And if they migrate onto adjacent lands, there even could be the chance marshes will increase under low levels of sea level rise. The problem is those adjacent lands are very valuable for recreation, residence, you name it. Trying to pick which lands you’re going to serve is important.”

Click here to review the entire document.