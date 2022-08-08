All Aboard The Oyster Bay Railroad Museum

This is part four of a six part series covering Glen Cove and Oyster Bay’s museums.

What used to be the Oyster Bay Railroad Station, which served the Long Island Rail Road for 110 years until 1999, is now the The Oyster Bay Railroad Museum, located at 1 Railroad Ave. in Oyster Bay.

The station, which will feature an indoor exhibit area, a visitor center and a gift shop, is still under construction and is awaiting certifications in order to open. But fear not, the Oyster Bay Railroad Yard is open and is ready for visitors.

And when visitors do come to the railroad yard, they can come back with their ticket to visit the station once it’s open.

The building was built in 1889 and some modifications were done to it in 1902 when Theodore Roosevelt was president. He used Sagamore Hill as his summer White House, so the station was repaired since it was getting more use.

The Oyster Bay Railroad Museum’s mission is to heighten awareness, understanding, and appreciation of the railroad’s impact on Long Island life. The museum will collect, preserve and interpret the railroad heritage of Long Island for present and future generations.

It was a time when President Theodore Roosevelt traveled to and from his home at Sagamore Hill in Oyster Bay to New York City, Washington and beyond by train; when magnificent steam locomotives plied the rails and their melodious whistles echoed through the countryside.

The Oyster Bay Railroad Museum will transport us back to a time when the railroad was Oyster Bay’s link to the outside world, bringing the daily necessities and a means of connecting residents to New York City and other destinations. It will demonstrate how the growth of the railroad directly affected the development and shaping of Long Island as we know it today.

More than just locomotives, passenger and freight cars, the story of railroads on Long Island is the story of people—visionaries who could see over the horizon into the future, who undertook the massive projects that form the bedrock for Long Island’s transportation network today – skilled railroaders who braved difficult working conditions to move the Island’s goods and people safely—and colorful men and women who made Long Island and its railroad so interesting.

The Oyster Bay Railroad Yard features Locomotive #35, Caboose #12, a boxcar, Baggage/Mail Combination Car #468, “Ping Pong” Coach, Passenger Cars #2935 & #2956, World’s Fair Display Cab, “Dinky” Switching Locomotives and a turntable.

Each train display has a sign in front telling its story and visitors can even go inside the trains to explore what it would look like on the inside.

Locomotive #35 was constructed in 1928 in the Juniata, PA shops of the Pennsylvania Railroad for service on the Long Island Rail Road. The class G5s employed a 4-6-0 wheel arrangement and was specifically designed to meet the demands of commuter passenger service, capable of rapidly accelerating large trains of passenger cars from the many stations encountered on each trip. It was retired in 1955. When it retired, it was donated to Nassau County and for a while it was displayed in Eisenhower Park. Then, a tourist railroad was going to buy it and operate it in New Jersey. But when that plan fell through, the Friends of Locomotive #35 got their hands on it, which was then in pieces. Currently, the Oyster Bay Railroad Museum is undertaking a project to restore the locomotive, not to operating condition, but to act as a display.

The Museum Display Yard is open Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. The turntable demonstration takes place on Saturdays at 1 and 3 p.m.

Admission fees are $6 for adults, $5 for seniors older than 62, $3 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children five and under.

Visit www.obrm.org for more information.