Allen Hudson Becomes Principal Of Glen Cove High School

Jackie Burnett becomes principal of Landing Elementary School

June 8 was a special night for the Glen Cove City School District.

Community members, students, parents and district faculty packed the auditorium during a board of education meeting to lend their support and pride as it was announced that the new principal of Glen Cove High School will be current Assistant Principal Allen Hudson and the principal of Landing Elementary School will become Jackie Burnett, who currently serves as interim coordinator of English for the district. Hudson follows Glen Cove High School Principal Antonio Santana, who will go on to become the superintendent of the South Country Central School District and Burnett follows current Landing Elementary School Principal Alexa Doeschner.

The crowd stood up and cheered after the announcement.

“They do work closely together and we are growing our Glen Cove family from within,” Glen Cove City School District Superintendent Dr. Maria L. Rianna said.

She jested that the district may do a fundraiser of Burnett and Hudson signing autographs with the amount of support they received.

“We are thrilled at the new positions that these people are taking,” Rianna said. “The dedication that they have towards our students is without question and I’m looking forward to the great work.”

Hudson said it was bittersweet as Santana mentors him before moving onto a superintendent role for another district. But Hudson is excited to take on a role he’s always wanted, aside from becoming a National Basketball Association basketball player. He is thankful to be blessed with the opportunity to achieve one of his lifelong dreams.

“I grew up here,” Hudson said. “I lived in Glen Cove other than the years I went to school. I’ve been in Glen Cove for 49 years. What makes me stay is the vision and the dream. At the age of 18 I graduated from Glen Cove High School. I was out on the football field with a few of my friends, and I basically told them and they remember it, that I will one day come back here and become the principal of this building and bring about change.”

Hudson says he loves this community and his own children have had a great experience here.

“I’ve been offered numerous opportunities to leave and become a principal in other districts, but my heart is here,” Hudson said. “It’s more than just being a principal. It’s more like a community member who is responsible for the education and the health and safety of this building.”

Serving as assistant principal, Hudson said he is proud of the relationships he’s formed with the students and the staff.

“If anyone knows me, I’m not the person who needs to get the accolades,” Hudson said. “I like to lead from behind and let the other people get the accolades because that’s what it’s about. It’s about having the students shine, showcasing the great things teachers are doing.”

In fact, Hudson said, he was quite overwhelmed with the show of support at the board of education meeting.

“My goal is to continue to advance what’s going on here in the district in regard to the courses the students are allowed, increasing the number of students taking Advanced Placement courses and enhancing the overall social and emotional experience here in Glen Cove, especially due to the pandemic,” said Hudson. “These students really need to see their high school as a home.”