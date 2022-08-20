An Update From The Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District

Fifty-foot mural project completed downtown

A champagne toast took place on Aug. 11 to celebrate the completion of the new mural that now brightens up downtown Glen Cove. Over the course of a week, muralist Shei Phan painted the tower of the Brewster Street Garage. It took the 32-year-old artist just seven days to finish the project, which brings a striking blast of color to the highest point of the parking garage that can be seen from School Street.

The project, funded by the Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District (BID), transformed the bare wall into a design that represents the musical aspect of Glen Cove: Downtown Sounds.

Phan, who lives in Oklahoma, arrived in Glen Cove on Aug. 4 and began painting the next day. Using a lift, Phan tackled the 50-foot tower one section at a time, enduring long days in the summer heat in order to complete the mural. She finished on the afternoon of Aug. 11, just in time for the celebratory toast.

To mark the occasion, members of the Downtown BID, the Glen Cove City Council, the City of Glen Cove Department of Public Works and other community members celebrated with champagne at the site of the mural, witnessing Phan signing her work. Richie Cannata, whose likeness is featured on the mural, attended the celebration, along with City of Glen Cove Mayor Pam Panzenbeck, Deputy Mayor Donna McNaughton and Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton.

“This mural not only memorializes 25 years of Downtown Sounds,” BID Executive Director Patricia Holman said, “but exhibits the music that weaves our diverse community together.”

Phan was one of the top five contestants on America’s Next Top Model in 2014, which brought her international fame. Soon after the show, she quit modeling to return to her first passion: art. Phan developed a love of art as a child and realized she had talent by middle school. She went on to major in art education at the University of Central Oklahoma and has painted murals in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami and throughout Oklahoma.

During the week, Phan connected with several community members who helped make her stay in Glen Cove more comfortable by offering rides when no car service was available or assisting with any challenges that arose. Half of the paint used for the mural was generously donated by Aboff’s Paint, and Vinny Martinez from the Department of Public Works helped with issues that came up with the lift. Phan said she was thankful for the opportunity to take on the project.

“It turned out beautiful and I enjoyed every challenge brought to the table,” Phan said. “I was so happy to meet the community and now be a part of it.”

Soul Sound Revue Brings Motown to Downtown Sounds in Glen Cove

There will be dancin’ in the streets when Soul Sound Revue brings their high-energy stage show to the Village Square Plaza in Glen Cove on Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. A perennial favorite at the concert series Downtown Sounds, this Motown tribute party band will bring this year’s series to a close as they have done numerous times in the past.

Sound Soul Revue is a show/dance act that specializes in the best of the Motown and Philly soul and disco sounds. The group consists of dynamic male and female singers, a powerful horn section and a driving four-piece band. Their play list includes many of the most popular songs from classic groups of the ‘60s through ‘80s such as The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Four Tops, and The Supremes. In their career, they have performed alongside The Temptations, The Chi-Lites, Wilson Pickett, and The Marvelettes. They are booked as a steady act at the Mohegan Sun Casino Resort in Uncasville, CT.

Soul Sound Revue’s 2022 performance will mark the 11th time they have appeared in the 25-year history of Downtown Sounds. Audience ranks have grown each time and this fact was not lost on manager and keyboard player Mark Varese. “This was the most fantastic crowd I’ve ever seen at an event,” said the musician after exiting the stage following their 2016 extravaganza. “Downtown Sounds gets bigger every year. There’s nothing like it!”

Presenting sponsors for Downtown Sounds 2022 include Optimum; Rumble Boxing Glen Cove; Bethpage Federal Credit Union; Village Square; Glen Cove Hospital Northwell Health; Men on The Move; Phillips Lytle, LLP; Kimco Realty; The Downtown Café; Glen Cove Fitness; Royal Discount Wine & Liquor; Glen Cove Eye Care; Naked Brows by Safiya Pretty; Tiki Recording Studios; and The Glen Cove Printery.

Free parking for Downtown Sounds is available at the nearby municipal garages.

Call the Glen Cove BID at 516-759-6570, or visit www.glencovedowntown.org For more information.

—Submitted by the Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District