Antigone Rising Announces 7th Annual Girls Rising Music Festival

The band members of Antigone Rising and founding members of the nonprofit Girls Rising officially announced the 7th annual Girls Rising Music Festival will be returning to Morgan Memorial Park in Glen Cove on Saturday, June 18, at noon. This event was made public at a press conference held on Tuesday, May 3 at Morgan Memorial Park at 11:45 a.m.

“We formed a nonprofit called Girls Rising about ten years ago because we saw a need in the music industry specifically for women and female artists,” stated Kristen Ellis- Henderson, Antigone Rising band member. “There weren’t a lot of female artists coming up behind us, and there weren’t all that many ahead of us, and it didn’t seem to be changing even with our success in the business.”

“It was something that we wanted to change in some way,” she added. “We also noticed at some point that we weren’t getting invited to as many festivals as our male counterparts. Even more importantly, we weren’t getting invited back year over year to certain festivals where we were the best band on the bill, but our male counterparts were being asked back. So we put our heads together one day while we were on tour and thought it would be a good idea for us to start our own festival.”

The Girls Rising organization aims to empower, inspire and encourage girls that have a passion for the music industry, and those kids will be present at the Girls Rising Music Festival. Antigone Rising will also be doing an unprecedented library tour this summer at North Merrick Public Library on June 28 and Syosset Public Library on July 11 for teens in grades 6-12, open to any resident of Nassau County.

The organization also awards Girls Rising grants and scholarships to rising seniors who will be attending college in the fall. Kids throughout the community can apply at www.girlsrisingmusicfestival.com.

Band member Nini Camps announced festival appearances by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriters Lisa Loeb and Shawn Colvin, along with Grammy winning artist Judith Hill, a singer-songwriter who was also a backup singer for the likes of Michael Jackson, Prince, Josh Groban and others. The final performance will be Antigone Rising, featuring songs from their new album True Joy.

This free family-friendly festival will include musical performances and poetry readings from the youth, a women’s panel, artisan craft vendors, various family activities and a variety of food including food trucks, a wine and beer garden and more.

Antigone Rising band member Cathy Henderson thanked PSEG, McDonald’s (Glen Cove), Jaguar/ Land Rover Long Island, Athleta, Trellus, WAC, Glow Foundation, and Glow Community Center for their sponsorship, including other communities and businesses that have come on board to help Antigone Rising with the festival.

Glen Cove Mayor Pam Panzenbeck, City Councilman Jack Mancusi, City Councilwoman Marsha Silverman, City Councilwoman Danielle Fugazy Scagliola, Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, and Nassau County Comptroller Elaine Phillips were also thanked for their involvement and partnership with Antigone Rising.

“We are so thrilled to have this back after two years off. It’s just a fabulous festival. We’re so proud of them,” stated Mayor Panzenbeck.