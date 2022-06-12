Antigone Rising/ Girls Rising Is ‘The Voice Of Girl Power’

Girls Rising, a non-profit founded by all-female rock band Antigone Rising, is proud to announce its seventh annual Girls Rising Music Festival will be held at Morgan Park in Glen Cove on Saturday, June 18 (rain date June 19).

Band members Cathy Henderson, Kristen Ellis- Henderson and Nini Camps, who recently released a new album titled True Joy, founded the festival after realizing there was a lack of opportunities for all- female bands in the music festival circuit.

This year’s main stage lineup includes Grammy winning artists Shawn Colvin, Lisa Loeb and Judith Hill. Also, scheduled to perform are Vicci Martinez (The Voice and Orange is the New Black) and Emily Tarver (Orange is the New Black) The youth stage will include young aspiring singer/songwriters. Mentees will be selected to perform one song with the mainstage performers including Antigone Rising.

Throughout the day there will be other exciting activities such as an impactful women’s panel moderated by Carnie Wilson (Wilson Phillips), panelists include the legendary Godmother of women’s music and co-founder of all-female rock band Fanny (1970-1974) June Millington, Dr. Camila dos Santos, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, who are researching breast cancer, and Akira Armstrong, CEO of Pretty Big Media who was a principal dancer for Beyonce. There will be exercise and dance classes, artisan vendors, food trucks, kayak and paddle board rentals, children’s activities and The Milt Okun and Shelia Primont Scholarships will awarded along with grants provided by Joan Jett, Melissa Etheridge, Carnie Wilson and Paula Cole will be presented. This festival will be epic.

The Girls Rising Music Festival is made possible by sponsors such as McDonald’s, PSEG, Athleta, Jaguar/ Land Rover LI, WAC Lighting, Glow NYC, Trellus, Kidz Bop, Cosmo Tile and News 12 Long Island as the media sponsor and others.

Girls Rising’s mission is to provide kids with strong role models they can emulate and identify with in positions of leadership. Throughout the year they host workshops that showcase prominent women from all professions. The program is designed to uplift kids and help them to build self-esteem by sharing personal stories to schools, youth centers, boys and girls clubs and even corporations. At workshops they engage, entertain, and inspire audiences through thought provoking conversation and music performance. By encouraging inclusion and teamwork we can all reach goals and become game changers. In the past News 12 anchor Carol Silva, Nassau County Court Judge Maxine Broderick, Rachel Balkovec, hitting coach for the New York Yankees, electrical engineer Anie Phillips, PSEG Director of Planning Evelina Grayver, MD, director of the Coronary Care Unit at North Shore Hospital, Sue Wicks of the WNBA and so many other trailblazers that have left a memorable and inspiring impression on young audiences by participating in Girls Rising workshops.

The seventh Annual Girls Rising Music Festival is a free event. All are invited to attend.

Visit www.girlsrising.org to learn more about Girls Rising.