Art And Cars Take Over Downtown Glen Cove

On Saturday, Sept. 10, Glen Street in downtown Glen Cove was closed for a very unique show.

Art and cars created a perfect pairing. The First City Project Collective Inc., a catalyst for cultural energy in the city of Glen Cove, arranged for luxury, classic and exotic cars to strew the street for onlookers to appreciate. And inside what was the J.H. Coles Homestead mansion, which was built circa 1810 but is now home to the First City Project, there was two floors to explore pop-up shops, an art gallery and a showcase of graffiti.

First City Project, a non-profit organization, aims to invigorate the community through exposure to a new art medium and a new spirit of creativity that will bolster and enhance the community’s pre-existing values. Along with the development of a dedicated exhibition space, First City Project plans to present diverse opportunities for the awareness and exposure to art through a variety of platforms.

Future projects include live art events, public mural projects, pump track park, youth workshops, rising artist programs, artisanal food events and bespoke pop ups.

In 2017, this project launched as a series of one-off events and has successfully transformed into a fully operational non-profit organization. FCP Collective, Inc. continues to cultivate positivity and unity in Glen Cove by advocating for excellence in creativity, developing the youth, and celebrating art and experience.

The automobile portion of the show was done in tandem with Strategic Automotive Partners, which partnered with Hagerty, Ryan Friedman Motor Cars, Rally Point East, Ferrari Club of Long Island, Long Island Sportscars, Martino Auto Concepts, Autostrada 187, Ferrari of Long Island and Race the North. The art gallery portion of the show was curated by Cambridge Fine Art.

The pop-up shop included Royal Native, Sugar Cayne Al, Clean Kicks LI, Lost 350 Vintage, Soho Youth Club and Travy Patty’s Kicks.

—Submitted by First City Project

Collective Inc.