Beauty Business Blooms In Glen Cove

Those seeking a one-stop shop for pampering should look no further than Blossom Day Spa and Nails, a new salon in downtown Glen Cove.

The spa, at 17 Glen Street, held its grand opening celebration on April 29, and offers a variety of services including manicures, pedicures, facials, waxing, eyelash lifts and extensions and massages.

Blossom Day Spa and Nails owner Donna Diaz took over the space previously occupied by Bank of America and gave it a complete renovation. With new floors, private spa rooms, massage chairs for pedicures and several manicure stations, Blossom Day Spa and Nails has an elegant feel, with lots of natural light. A room downstairs has also been refurbished and will be available for use for parties and other events.

At the ribbon cutting, Diaz accepted citations from the Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District, Glen Cove Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck, the office of Assemblyman Charles Lavine, Leg. Delia DeRiggi-Whitton and the Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce.

“On behalf of the Glen Cove Downtown BID, we thank you for investing in our downtown,” Glen Cove BID Executive Director Patricia Holman said. “It is such a wonderful addition to our downtown community. The BID is always here for you.”

Diaz thanked those who helped her throughout the process and said she’s looking forward to being a part of the community. “I’m so thankful for finding this space in Glen Cove. I love this city.”

Blossom Day Spa and Nails is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

—Submitted by the Glen Cove Downtown Improvement District