Check In The Storm: Checkmate Hate

On Sept. 10, 2023, for the first time ever, CHESSanity teamed up with the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center, creating a memorable Chess-In-The-Park event for many years to come.

It has almost been a decade since the first notable Chess-In-The-Park was hosted, where CHESSanity decided to host its event on the historical grounds of the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center, a legendary museum in Glen Cove, known for its instructive exhibits that teach the history of the Holocaust, educating many on the dangers of antisemitism, racism, bullying, and intolerance.

Shortly after the departure of CHESSanity’s founders, chess masters Wesley Wang and Warren Wang from Jericho, the responsibility of CHESSanity was passed onto Weijie-Jay Li, another student from Jericho. Knowing Weijie personally, I knew he had the ability to continue CHESSanity’s legacy. Judging from how well things have been going since then, it is pretty evident that I was right about him.

It seemed to be a perfectly fine day on Sept. 10, and everything seemed to be going smoothly for a couple of hours as the event was being prepared. Although the weather forecast predicted some rain later that day, we thought it would be no big issue at the time, and we were excited that it might be a recurrence of “Check In The Rain”, where CHESSanity’s Chess-In-The-Park event in 2018 experienced a drizzle, which made the environment all more thrilling and one to remember. However, the weather surpassed our expectations of a little drizzle, as instead of a recurrence of “Check In The Rain,” it turned out to be more of a “Check In The Storm.”

The rain became so heavy, to the point where it seemed that the event would have to be canceled. However, the volunteers preparing the event made it possible for the event to continue, putting in all their effort to move everything set up outside into the museum, even after being soaked entirely from the rain.

In addition, Michael Li, a very talented young chess player who came up with the idea of this event with the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center, was one of the few recognizable people present at the event that I knew personally. As a former competitive chess player myself, I still find it unbelievable how much things have changed. With many of the older chess players who inspired me when I was starting chess, it is evident what a great effect they have had on our upcoming generation of chess players. A major example of this would be the well-known Liran Zhou, a two-time world champion, who accomplished the national master title at the young age of 9 and is now a sophomore at Jericho High School. Having used to play in Chess-In-The-Park events in the past years, he is now volunteering at the events just like the rest of us chess players in high school, helping the younger generation of chess players just like the way we received inspiration from other older chess players who used to volunteer at CHESSanity, who are now in college.

Things have changed a lot since the past Chess-In-The-Park events, with the past pandemic changing the way of tournament play, affecting many chess players in mainly negative ways. However, the pandemic could also be considered a revival for the game of chess, as chess spiked up in popularity from online chess, and allowed people who have never played the game before to experience the true game of strategy. Not only that, one of the major film releases during the period of the pandemic, The Queen’s Gambit, significantly increased the popularity of chess, as orders of chess sets shortly after its release increased up to around 87 percent, while sales of chess books spiked up to around 600 percent, according to CNN. In the film series, The Queen’s Gambit featured some of the most well-known actors today, Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomas Brodie-Sangster, which allowed people who didn’t even know how the game of chess worked to be captivated and thrilled by not just the game of chess, but so much more.

Subsequently, this 10th Chess-In-The-Park event would turn out to be a major success, as many players of all ages attended the event despite the harsh weather, and the excitement of the atmosphere did not disappoint. Local major TV networks were there capturing media coverage at the event, including Newsday TV, Fox 5, and News 12. With the event consisting of many popular chess variants such as blitz chess and bughouse, the competitiveness of the players proved to be evident, as they were eager to start each round of the tournament despite winning or losing, taking time in between rounds to explore the exhibitions provided by the museum.

Some might disagree with me on this, and claim that the harsh weather throughout this event was unfortunate and didn’t allow us to experience the environment of playing chess outside. While this is true, you could argue that it was a blessing in disguise, portraying that an event could still be successful with the help and courage of others, and how people could still enjoy a memorable experience under such circumstances.

Seeing how this chess community never failed to continue increasing their enthusiasm for the game, we are looking forward to continuing the legacy of Wesley and Warren’s work of Chess-In-The-Park, and hope to pass on the legacy to the next generation of upcoming players in CHESSanity.

—By Thomas Li, a junior at The Wheatley School. Li is a chess candidate master, documenting the continuation of the great legacy of CHESSanity, founded by Wesley Wang and Warren Wang in 2014.