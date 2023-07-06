Child Protective Services, Nassau PD Remove Children From Locust Valley Home

The Nassau County Second Squad reports the details of an arrest that occurred on Monday, June 26 at 6:20 p.m. in Locust Valley.

According to detectives, officers assisted Child Protective Services in the emergency removal of two children, ages 33 months and one month old, for their health and well-being. The 25-year-old female defendant refused to cooperate and became irate and locked herself and the children in a bedroom. After the defendant ignored several verbal attempts to open the door, officers entered for the safety of the children.

The defendant became extremely combative and began to kick, punch and attempted to bite officers as she held onto her children.

Officers were able to safely remove both children from the defendant and place her under arrest. Officers sustained injuries during the course of the arrest as the defendant was violent and combative while resisting arrest. The officers were transported to a local area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The defendant is charged with two counts of assault in the second degree, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.

She was arraigned on Tuesday, June 27 in First District Court 99 Main Street Hempstead.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department