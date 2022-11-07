City Of Glen Cove 2023 Budget Is Passed: Taxes will not increase

Residents are often relieved when they see that their taxes won’t go up, especially as inflation causes an increase in prices at the pump, grocery stores and in their own homes.

But as the Glen Cove City Council passed the 2023 budget, balanced at approximately $63.1 million on Oct. 25, some remain skeptical on the methods being used to save residents money this upcoming year. In fact, two members voted against it.

City of Glen Cove Mayor Pam Panzenbeck announced at the Oct. 25 City Council meeting that the city, in early 2023, will be receiving approximately $800,000 from Nassau County in reimbursement for overpaid Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) payments.

“As you may or may not recall, the Office of the State Comptroller audited the City of Glen Cove’s Industrial Development Agency (IDA) more than a year ago and issued their report in July of 2021,” Mayor Panzenbeck said. “As part of that report, PILOT payments were not allocated correctly among affected taxing jurisdictions, namely the city, county and school district. As a result of the state’s audit using a sample period from January 2017 to September of 2019, Nassau County was overpaid to the detriment of the city and the school district. The city decided to extrapolate the sample to all active PILOT agreements, since the allocations were never adjusted since the inception of each agreement included in the audit.”

Panzenbeck further announced that the allocations were correctly recalculated by year dating back to 2010, finding that the county was overpaid $800,000 that should have been paid to the city. Since that discovery last spring, the city has been in conversations with the county to be reimbursed for these payments. The $800,000 will be used in the budget; $565,000 of it being used to offset the General Fund Operating Expenses. That is how the City of Glen Cove flattened its tax rate.

“I wanted to benefit the taxpayers now as a form of tax relief considering the current inflation and the high prices we are experiencing at the gas pump, home heating oil… I know I signed an agreement for $6 a gallon,” Panzenbeck said. “The remaining $235,000 will be used towards reducing our current fund balance deficit. This can be seen in the contingency reserve for fund balance, fund line.”

The Glen Cove City School District should also be receiving slightly under $800,000, meaning the county owes the entire jurisdiction approximately $1.6 million. Panzenbeck said the city would assist the district in getting their money back. Councilwoman Danielle Fugazy-Scagliola expressed concern that the district could consider the payment of $800,000 as a first installment of the entire payment to the jurisdiction rather then just a payment to the city, as the school is in need of extra funds as well.

City Attorney Tip Henderson assured Councilwoman Fugazy-Scagliola that the city has been working with the district’s attorney and is aware of the situation. But on whether or not the city understands that the first payment will be allocated towards the city only, Henderson could only assure the councilwoman that the city is doing everything it can to retrieve all monies due to the jurisdiction.

Not all are convinced that relying on this “one-shot” revenue to supplement reoccurring revenues is a stable avenue for the city to take, especially as there is no written agreement between the county and the city that could be presented to residents and City Council members. “If I didn’t have assurances that I wouldn’t be getting this money back, I wouldn’t have put this into the budget like this,” Panzenbeck said.

City Councilman Kevin Maccarone said he personally spoke with Nassau County Comptroller Elaine Phillips and she acknowledged that the county owed the city and that she was in discussion with Henderson and County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

“It’s overly optimistic,” Councilwoman Marsha Silverman said when it came time to vote. Silverman, along with Councilwoman Fugazy-Scagliola, voted against accepting the 2023 proposed budget. “I’m thrilled that the mayor and the comptroller worked out that it could be a zero percent increase (in taxes), I just don’t think that’s realistic, especially when not just that $800,000 is a one-shot revenue, but other revenues are very overly optimistic.”

Maureen Pappachristou, the secretary to the Glen Cove Police Department, took to the podium during the public hearing to discuss her own concerns.

“We requested an increase of court revenues by $50,000 to $220,000,” Pappachristou said. “The budget was presented at the last meeting with a $100,000 increase to $270,000. Now the revisions are increasing the court revenue to $385,000 which is an additional $215,000 increase [in the police department budget line.] While I agree we will have an increase in revenue because we are going to have the hand-held ticket devices for parking tickets, I do not think it’s going to be anywhere near $215,000. So I kind of feel like when the police department doesn’t come near that number, don’t blame us.”

Pappachristou also expressed concern regarding a lack of funding for overtime.

“For [overtime] we requested $950,000,” Pappachristou said. “We are already past our 2022 budget of $675,000 by almost $100,000, and we still have October, November and December. The request was decreased to $775,000 and now with this revision, it’s down to $725,000. Like I said, we’re already passed $725,000 for 2022.”

In response to Pappachristou, Panzenbeck brought up an earlier point that the city is raising hourly pay for auxiliary police and other first responder positions in order to hire and retain them. The lack of auxiliary police and crossing guards has been causing Glen Cove Police Department officers to pick up overtime. But Pappachristou said that police officers taking overtime to perform auxiliary duties does not make up the majority of overtime requests.

In response to Councilwoman Fugazy-Scagliola and Councilwoman Silverman’s concerns that this budget was not fiscally responsible, Councilman Maccarone said a 2.5 percent tax increase that was previously proposed before Mayor Panzenbeck found the supplemental $800,000, would have meant a 10 percent increase in taxes over three years.

“The facts are this, I was elected in 2018 with [Former Mayor Tim Tenke] for his first administration,” Councilman Maccarone said. “We were not permitted to have any say in those next two budgets. They were prepared specifically by the mayor and Councilwoman Silverman. He inherited a $2 million surplus. Fast forward four years, and we’re at a $2.5 million deficit. It was $4 million, the comptroller stated before that after 2020, we paid down $2 million. That was because we weren’t spending anything. The city was shut down for like nine months. So, to sit here to say this all of a sudden isn’t fiscally responsible, I don’t have any faith that you know what is fiscally responsible.”

Update on the Glen Cove Ferry

Also a topic of discussion at the meeting was the non-operational Glen Cove ferry. The city is currently conducting a survey to find out what times it should be in operation and where it should go, but no money is being allocated towards it in the 2023 budget.

The ferry terminal was built in 2015, and the city was expected to run a ferry commuter service for two years.

“We still have to do that,” Panzenbeck said, adding that the city has received extensions to get the ferry service up and running due to the massive Garvies Point project and the pandemic. “We need to make an attempt to run the ferry so that the government will not claw back the $16.6 million that the terminal cost.”

Visit www.glencoveny.gov/budgets to view the 2023 budget.