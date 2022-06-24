City Of Glen Cove Adopts School Bus Cameras

The Glen Cove City Council in mid-June held a Special City Council Meeting that consisted of a public hearing and a resolution on the adoption of a School Bus Photo Violation Monitoring System to the Code of Ordinances.

Approved by the city council, the School Bus Photo Violation Monitoring System will authorize the mayor to enter into an agreement with BusPatrol America LLC to install and operate photo violation monitoring systems on school buses to record violations.

“The school bus program will allow us, similar to the red light traffic law, to put cameras on school buses to detect people who drive past stopped school buses that are letting off children,” City of Glen Cove Attorney Tip Henderson said. “This program will be done by a company called BusPatrol and also with the school district as well. And, the revenue that comes with it will be shared with this company. Forty-five percent of the revenue will go to the company, 55 percent of the revenue will come to this city.”

Preventing drivers from illegally passing school buses is important, because, according to the United States Department of Transportation, while the amount of crashes caused by this offense is low, the risk is very high. In 1997, a survey on speeding and unsafe driving behaviors showed that 99 percent of drivers believed that illegally passing a school bus is among the most dangerous risks a driver can take.

According to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, school buses are unlike other vehicles because they take longer to stop and need more room to maneuver. They also carry school children. When drivers encounter a bus, the DMV says drivers should slow down because school buses make frequent stops. School buses are also required by law to stop at rail crossings. Drivers should also be alert for children and parents that may be waiting at a school bus or running to catch the bus before it departs.

Drivers must stop at least 20 feet away from the bus. And before moving the vehicle, drivers should be extra careful as children may be walking in front of, behind or on the side of the bus.

Passing a school bus while it’s stopped for the purpose of dropping off or picking up passengers, indicated by flashing red lights on the school bus’s stop sign, results in legal and financial consequences for the vehicle operators.

On first conviction, the driver can receive a fine between $250 and $400 and/or up to 30 days in jail; the second conviction within three years can result in a fine of $600 to $750 and/or up to 180 days in jail and the third conviction, or more, within three years can result in a fine of $750 to $1,00 and/or up to 180 days in jail. Five points will be added to the driver’s record with each conviction.

To catch more violators in the act, a law was passed in 2019 that authorized school districts and municipalities to use cameras on school buses.

Violations from these cameras are $250 for the first offense, $275 for the second offense within 18 months and $300 for the third or more violation within 18 months.

“I am supportive of any measure that increases student safety,” Glen Cove City School District Superintendent Dr. Maria Rianna said.