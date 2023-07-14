City Of Glen Cove To Update Comprehensive Plan

On June 29, Glen Cove City Hall was buzzing with residents full of ideas, as Glen Cove begins its process of updating the Comprehensive Plan.

“The room was so filled that we had to go get chairs upstairs,” said the City of Glen Cove Mayor Pam Panzenbeck of the workshop on the Comprehensive Plan. “It was wonderful. And the purpose of this is for us to get input from residents, from community members of what they would like their Glen Cove to be.”

According to a press release from the city, the 2023-2024 Smart Growth Comprehensive Plan with Sustainability Elements seeks to develop a strategic vision, goals and actionable agenda to guide the city’s future with a focus on sustainability and Smart Growth principles.

The city is receiving funding from the New York State Department of State Environmental Protection Fund through its Smart Growth Program, as well as partial funding through the Climate Smart Communities Grant Program, Title 15 of the Environmental Protection Fund through the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

“Smart Growth is an approach to community planning and development that integrates what are known as the ‘3 Es—’ Economy, Equity and Environment, with an emerging fourth E—Energy,” The New York State Department of State website read. “Smart Growth promotes several land use planning principles that create livable, sustainable and equitable communities, including: Walkable, bikeable, transit-friendly streetscapes and transportation systems (also known as ‘Complete Streets’); Compact development in areas appropriate for higher densities, such as downtowns; Infill development in previously developed areas, particularly brownfields; Transit-Oriented Development; Downtown revitalization in municipal centers; Historic preservation and adaptive re-use; Environmental justice; A mix of housing options to accommodate all households, ages, backgrounds and incomes; Green Infrastructure/nature-based stormwater management; Public art; Storm resiliency; Safe, accessible and well-planned public spaces; Inclusive, community-based outreach and engagement in the planning process; and Green buildings, energy efficiency and renewable energy.”

The workshop held on June 29 was designed to inform residents about the planning process, present preliminary goals, introduce examples of Smart Growth principles, hear from the public about what their vision of Glen Cove is and what sustainability aspects are most important to them.

“[The night of June 29] was an introduction to the public of what this master plan update process is going to entail,” said Glen Cove Community Development Agency Executive Director Ann Fangmann. “We’re at the very beginning of the process.”

Areas focused on in a slideshow presented to the public included history and regional context; demographics and housing; land use and zoning; transportation and parking; downtown and economic development; natural resources, climate change and resilience; infrastructure and utilities; community facilities and future land use plan and implementation.

“Those slides were really just providing a very general context of what this process is going to look like over the next 15 to 18 months,” Fangmann added. “The plan is about comprehensively looking at all the city’s resources, all the city’s amenities, the direction the city is moving in currently, how the residents would like the city to move going forward, and as part of that process, the consultants have to review the existing plans and studies that have either been produced recently or is in the process of being produced.”

BFJ Planning, a New York-based consulting firm that provides planning, urban design, environmental analysis, real estate consulting and transportation planning, is the lead consultant on the project, and was hired to assist the city to develop the comprehensive plan update. Serving as sub-consultants are Urbanomics, an economic consultant providing a market analysis; MatrixNewWorld, an engineering firm providing sustainability expertise; CSA Group, an engineering firm providing infrastructure and utilities expertise and KB Engineering, an engineering firm providing expertise on community facilities.

Key players in the project also include the Comprehensive Planning Committee which consists of 52 members and represents the cross-section of the community, and the Core Working Group, which consists of 12 members and represents the community, meeting more frequently. Also involved are the Glen Cove City Council, city staff, the Glen Cove community, CDA staff, and civic, environmental and community-based organizations, business owners, property owners and City of Glen Cove stakeholders.

“We don’t have recommendations for the public as of yet,” Fangmann said. “We’re really coming out to the public and saying ‘this is the process we’re going to be starting. Come to us with your feedback, your ideas.’”

Through early 2024 the city will continue to host small group meetings and interviews with stakeholders. During that time, the Comprehensive Plan Committee Draft of the Comprehensive Plan will continue to be prepared and revised as a public survey goes out in the fall and another workshop is held in the late fall or winter. A Comprehensive Plan public meeting will be held with the Inter-Agency Council (IAC) of Glen Cove at the Glen Cove Senior Center in the fall. Public input for the plan will also be gathered at a meeting of the Glen Cove Planning Board in the fall or winter. In autumn, the process of the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQR), which requires all local, regional, and state government agencies to equally examine the environmental impacts along with the social and economic considerations for a certain project, or action, during their discretionary review, will begin. And by the spring of 2024, the plan will begin to finalize. A City Council public hearing will be held in spring 2024, and if all goes well, the Comprehensive Plan will be adopted in summer 2024.

“Glen Cove is going in an absolutely positive direction,” said Panzenbeck. “We’re getting people back outside, bringing new life into our city.”

To stay updated with the Comprehensive Plan process, visit www.glencovecomprehensiveplan.com.