Civil War Salute At The Locust Valley Library

The Locust Valley Library honored Decoration Day with a display of Civil War military miniatures, thanks to the Locust Valley Garden Club, which curates the showcase. It will remain on view throughout July.

The collection belongs to the library’s own Bill Finlayson, who is a lifelong Civil War historian.

What we now know as Memorial Day began spontaneously after the Civil War, as widows and orphans decorated the graves of the fallen soldiers with flowers and flags each May. It was first known as Decoration Day, and was finally made a federal holiday in 1938, but after World War ll, people started using the name of Memorial Day in honor of the dead from all of our wars. The name was officially changed to Memorial Day in 1968.

In honor of the original Decoration Day, meticulously hand-painted military miniatures representing Soldiers, Sailors, and Marines of the US Army and Navy who served from 1861 – 1865 are displayed.

They include: Infantry, Cavalry, Light Artillery, Heavy Artillery, US Engineers, Ambulance Corps, Navy, Marine Corps, the USS Monitor, flags of the Irish Brigade, flags of the Iron Brigade, famous Regiments, Bands and Field Music. There is also, a Soldiers’ Baseball Game, a NY Herald Correspondents Wagon, and Matthew Brady photographing President Lincoln. The display even has an 1890 Gathering of Aging Veterans on Decoration Day, as they lay wreaths in memory of the slain president.

“The display is dedicated to the Union Army and Navy, who won the Civil War, freed the slaves, and saved the Union. Lest We Forget,” said Finlayson.

Finlayson’s exhibit adds to the richness of our understanding the Civil War. Journalist Bill Bleyer and historian Harold Hunt co-authored, Long Island and the Civil War: Queens, Nassau, and Suffolk Counties during the War Between the States. It explains why Long Islanders are fascinated by the Civil War even though the nearest battle was at Gettysburg. They explained that we Islanders were heavily involved. For the Queens, Nassau, Suffolk area of 101,000 people, 3,000 blacks, whites and native Americans volunteered.

Women too, have a place in the story. Besides volunteering as nurses in hospitals they held fairs to raise thousands of dollars for Union hospitals, and Long Island companies manufactured uniforms, drums and medicines for the army.

One of the Long Island nurses was Walt Whitman who left tales of those times in his poetry.

Stories of the Civil War are different today. Harrison Hunt said that, over 25 years ago there was a change and historians started looking into the role of African Americans during the war.

Here on Long Island, most people served in the Civil War to preserve the Union, few fought to end slavery, except for the Abolitionists and the Quakers. Although the Quakers were not known as soldiers, their service in the war was honored. If you have a chance to read the book, you will find that Bleyer brings his skills as a journalist to the task. It’s worth adding to your collection of books on local history.

FYI: The flag in the display case is a Civil War flag with 34 stars (for the states in the Union at that time). There were 33 stars on the flag when the war began, and 36 stars when the war ended.