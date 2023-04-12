Coalition To Save Hempstead Harbor Celebrates ‘The Year Of The Oyster’ With ‘Harborside Gala’ At Sea Cliff Manor

The Coalition to Save Hempstead Harbor (CSHH) is celebrating its community oyster gardening programwith a special “Harborside Gala.” The CSHH will be honoring both the Hempstead Harbour (HHC) and Sea Cliff Yacht (SCYC) clubs that evening for their important contributions towards the success of the inaugural oyster gardening season.

Please join CSHH on Thursday, April 27, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Sea Cliff Manor, 395 Prospect Avenue, Sea Cliff, for this biennial fundraising event. The celebration will take place both inside and outside on the scenic grounds overlooking Hempstead Harbor. The event will feature live music, dancing, fresh local clams and oysters, exciting auctions, raffle prizes, art, and more.

Event proceeds from the Harborside Gala will benefit CSHH initiatives to eliminate environmental threats to Hempstead Harbor and surrounding communities and to raise awareness about conservation issues. This includes the goal of increasing the number of oysters in the community oyster gardening program in 2023. Event tickets are $150 per person and may be purchased online at www.coalitiontosavehempsteadharbor.org/gala or by mailing checks to P.O. Box 159, Sea Cliff, NY 11579. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis until April 18. As with previous CSHH events, it is expected that tickets to the Harborside Gala will sell out in advance.

Teri Moschetta of the Hempstead Harbour Club was instrumental in the oyster program from inception:

“The Hempstead Harbor oyster gardening pilot project gave me and my HHC friends the opportunity to cultivate the oyster seeds that will make a long-term difference in the life of our much-loved harbor. A project like this is a win: win for everyone who lives here. The HHC, our board, and membership, were proud to participate, and I, personally, can’t wait until next summer for season 2!”

Former SCYC Commodore Robin Maynard found the unique opportunity this program offered young people a highlight:“The SCYC Junior Environmental Committee was thrilled to partner with the CSHH on the oyster gardening project! Being stewards of Hempstead Harbor is the main objective of the Junior Committee and having the opportunity to watch the oysters flourish was exceptional. We are looking forward to being a part of the program’s continued growth and success!”

For more information regarding tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and auction donations, please call the CSHH office at 516-801-6792 or email sponsor@thecshh.org.

—Submitted by the Coalition to Save Hempstead Harbor