Coalition To Save Hempstead Harbor Releases Annual Report

The Coalition to Save Hempstead Harbor, a citizens activist group that works to protect the bay off the Long Island Sound that touches Glen Cove, Sea Cliff, Port Washington and other surrounding areas has released its annual Water Quality Report [see sidebar].

Among the methods the Coalition to Save Hempstead Harbor uses to improve the water quality and habitats within the Hempstead Harbor is to record and analyze data collected each season at the many stations located in the upper and lower harbor and the Glen Cove Creek through its water monitoring program. Members of this citizen group are looking for conditions of bacteria, dissolved oxygen, salinity (the amount of salt dissolved in water), water temperature, pH and turbidity (cloudiness or haziness of a fluid) levels.

The annual report is the culmination of the work that goes into the monitoring program according to programs director and water-monitoring coordinator Carol DiPaolo.

“The importance of the annual report is capturing all the information we have collected each season so that we can really take a deep dive,” DiPaolo said. “We’re analyzing that data and making comparisons with previous seasons so we can track the health of the harbor.”

When asked what stood out in the report released earlier this month, which chronicles data collected in 2021, DiPaolo responded that that while there is much work to do, the health of the Hempstead Harbor is improving.

“We’re seeing in certain instances… the dissolved oxygen levels were not as severe as it has been in preceding years,” DiPaolo shared. “Dissolved oxygen is measured in a way that you can say whether there’s a healthy level of oxygen for marine life, whether there’s less of a healthy amount available and sometimes you can go down to having no oxygen at the bottom of the harbor, which means that the marine life that depends on the harbor is stressed.”

Since the Coalition to Save Hempstead Harbor began its monitoring program more than 30 years ago, the opening of shellfish beds in 2011 also served as a good sign for the Hempstead Harbor.

“That is the highest standard that’s available for determining whether or not you have good water quality,” DiPaolo said, adding that there’s still much work to do in terms of opening shellfish beds within the harbor and the Long Island Sound. “Because the shellfish bed hadn’t been open in over 40 years prior to that.”

Also serving as a good sign that the Hempstead Harbor is improving in its health is the return of wildlife such as fish, crustaceans, as well as birds that depend on the harbor.

“It’s all because the food is available for all these animals to make their home in Hempstead Harbor…,” DiPaolo said. “We’ve had more ospreys around the harbor than ever before. We now have confirmation of a second nesting pair of bald eagles around the harbor. This is all incredible news, even though, as I’ve said, there’s no question more work needs to be done.” .

The critical information gathered through this data, DiPaolo added, allows the Coalition to Save Hempstead Harbor to contribute their expertise and insights during municipal meetings and meetings with other activist groups and programs working to protect the Long Island Sound.

“In tracking the data we’re collecting each year, we’re able to help address some of the watershed issues… whether it’s problems with run-off that ends up coming through outfalls throughout the harbor and entering the harbor, increasing nitrogen amounts and ultimately depleting oxygen levels in the harbor,” DiPaolo said. “We’re able to zero in on where the problem areas are.”

By observing the data, the Coalition to Save Hempstead Harbor is addressing circumstances that have negatively impacted the Hempstead Harbor, such as the powerhouse drain outfall at the bottom of Glenwood Road and Shore Road in Glenwood Landing, what is currently the biggest contributor of bacteria to the Hempstead Harbor. In 2009, the activist group was able to use support from local municipalities to address storm water runoff coming out of Scudder’s Pond in Sea Cliff.

“We were able to track the data that showed what the bacteria levels were before construction, during construction and post construction,” DiPaolo said of the work done at Scudder’s Pond. “We’ve been able to give municipalities the information they need to say whether that work was effective, so they can continue on and help addressing these other issues.”

The importance of a clean harbor can not be understated, as it is healthy for humans, wildlife that depend on the harbor, as well as local economies that depend on it for fish, shellfish and recreational activities.

The biggest threat to the Hempstead Harbor, DiPaolo said, is continued dense, shore-line development around the harbor.

“We’re worried about that because it’s not that we’re saying there shouldn’t be any development, we’re saying it needs to be appropriate to match the available resources such as drinking water,” DiPaolo said. “It couldn’t be clearer than what’s happening this summer. There’s a drought. There’s a rainfall deficit. Municipalities are holding stricter water conservation rules because of it. We’re concerned that this is not entering into decisions for continued development. We feel that on a local basis, as well as on a regional basis, that we are going to have to consider that resources are finite. We don’t have unlimited resources. We are going to have to conserve and come up with appropriate policies that make sense in order to continue forward.”

Visit coalitiontosavehempsteadharbor.org/wm-annual-report/ to read the full Water Quality Report.

To get involved with protecting the Hempstead Harbor, consider joining the Coalition to Save Hempstead Harbor and the International Coastal Cleanup to collect trash at Town of North Hempstead Beach, Tappen Beach, Sea Cliff Beach or Morgan Park on Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

History Of The Coalition To Save Hempstead Harbor And Its Annual Report:

About 30 years ago, the view of Hempstead Harbor was much different from what it is today. The harbor was suffering from air, water and land-based problems that resulted from past industrial activities along its shores. These problems were the impetus for the formation of a citizens’ activist group in 1986, the Coalition to Save Hempstead Harbor. CSHH established Hempstead Harbor’s Citizens Water-Monitoring Program in 1992 and initially funded the program through membership support, grants from local foundations and businesses, and volunteer services. The program became widely recognized by other groups around Hempstead Harbor and Long Island Sound and quickly was able to garner support from local municipalities and government agencies.

As the program continued, positive changes were occurring not only on the landscape around the harbor, but also on the political landscape, as citizens and government learned to work collaboratively to achieve environmental goals. In 2006, the Hempstead Harbor Protection Committee, a municipal organization formed in 1995, was able to step up to fund the harbor’s water-monitoring program through a Long Island Sound Study grant administered by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. The grant enabled the completion of an EPA-approved Quality Assurance Project Plan (QAPP) in 2006, which further enhanced the credibility of the monitoring program and enabled the HHPC to obtain future federal funds for the program. The QAPP was updated and approved by EPA in 2011 and 2014, and a new QAPP was completed and certified in 2019. An updated QAPP was approved in 2020.

—Submitted by the Coalition to Save Hempstead Harbor