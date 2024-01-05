Commemoration Of Theodore Roosevelt’s Passing On January 6, 2024

On Jan. 6 at 11:30 a.m., you’re invited to join the Friends of Sagamore Hill, in partnership with the National Audubon Society’s Theodore Roosevelt Sanctuary in Oyster Bay, for a commemoration of the 26th President of the United States – who passed on that very day in 1919. And there couldn’t be a more appropriate venue than the TR Sanctuary, the very first Audubon songbird sanctuary in the nation. The address is 134 Cove Road in Oyster Bay.

Kurt Deion, the author of Presidential Grave Hunter: One Kid’s Quest to Visit the Tombs of Every President and Vice President will take guests on an interesting journey of his completed quest where he visited every presidential gravesite around the country.

His talk will be completed with a short procession to the TR Gravesite for a wreath laying and comments from a representative of Sagamore Hill National Historic Site.

Guests will also learn about the Audubon’s new Theodore Roosevelt Augmented Reality Experience, a creation of the 360XR Team, featuring famous presidential re-enactor Joe Wiegand. This wonderful virtual experience can be enjoyed by all, from young to old, and is brought to life like never seen before! Theodore Roosevelt himself guides you around the sanctuary, while teaching you fun facts and history from his lifetime.

—Submitted by the Friends of Sagamore Hill