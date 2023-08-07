Community And First Responders Come Together In Glen Cove

Walking onto Bridge Street in downtown Glen Cove, the smell of popcorn and cotton candy permeated through the air, as well as chatter, music and laughter.

The community gathered on Aug.1 for National Night Out, an event held all throughout the country in an effort to connect the community with law enforcement. Community members were treated to free food, live music and tours inside first responder vehicles, and children were able to take photos with Cinderella and Spiderman, play on the bouncy house, dunk a police officer in the dunking tank and try their luck in a mobile escape room and video game party truck.

“We’re very happy to have an event like this,” said City of Glen Cove Mayor Pam Panzenbeck. “It shows how wonderful our police department really is. People need to know that cops are there to help them. Children need to know that cops are there to be trusted and their friends, so an event like this is helpful.”

According to the National Night Out website, the event “enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”

Back in 1970 in the western suburbs of Philadelphia, Matt Peskin, the executive director of National Night Out, spent several years volunteering for the Lower Merion Police Department, where he often patrolled his neighborhood, assisted in patrol dispatch and introduced a newsletter. As he was searching for content for his newsletter by reaching out to other communities, he began to realize that there were many local groups with no shared platform to connect.

In 1981, he established the National Association of Town Watch, which in 1984 introduced the National Night Out campaign.

“National Night Out was introduced in August of 1984 through an already established network of law enforcement agencies, neighborhood watch groups, civic groups, state and regional crime prevention associations and volunteers across the nation,” the National Night Out website stated. “The first annual National Night Out involved 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states. National Night Out grew to become a celebration beyond just front porch vigils and symbolic efforts amongst neighbors to send a message of neighborhood camaraderie. Neighborhoods across the nation began to host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events…”

And that’s certainly true in Glen Cove, as Panzenbeck agreed that this year’s National Night Out event was bigger and better than ever. It certainly helped that Aug. 1 was a cooler evening, a break from the heat wave all of Long Island had been experiencing.

“We are blessed to have this event hear today,” she said.

The Glen Cove EMS Chief Robert C. Picoli III said the event serves as a great way to meet with the community.

“It allows us to communicate with the public in a positive manner,” Picoli said. “We’ll come here. We’ll set up and we’ll put ourselves out to meet you in a less emergency type of environment, where there’s no stress. It’s just to have fun and to have the good night. It’s to show the community that we’re here for the positive, and we’re not here for a negative reason… Our job is to always help the public.”

Glen Cove EMS brought their ambulances, opening the back for the community to come and see what it looks like.

“It allows the public to see what we see, inside the ambulance without being hurt,” Picoli said. “The front and back of the police car without an emergency. It’s always a good thing for the public to see what we have.”

Spiro Tsirkas, the executive director of Youth Services and Recreation at the City of Glen Cove, was this year’s National Night Out honoree.

“In all honesty we’ve been fortunate in Glen Cove to have such a tight knit community with our law enforcement and our firefighters,” Tsirkas said. “If they’re not doing events like this, they’re coaching our baseball teams, our football teams, our soccer teams. They’ve always been involved with the youth. They’ll be the first ones, if I need something, I can call upon them and they’ll be there and helping.”

Employees of the Youth Bureau Summer Youth Employment Program were also at the event handing out food and snacks to the community.

“They’ve been doing murals in the city, cleaning the city, painting fire hydrants and tonight they’re here working and full time staff are here as well,” Tsirkas said. “Never a dull moment [this summer]. That’s what we want to see as director of programs. We want kids to be happy, staff to be engaged. It’s just been crazy and the fact that it’s the beginning of August, it’s scary how fast this summer is going.”