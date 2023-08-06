Competing To Be 2023’s Teen Idol

The second annual Downtown Sounds Teen Idol vocal contest, which began on July 7, featured four contestants aged 13 to 18 from the Gold Coast area. Every Friday at 7 p.m. before the Downtown Sounds concert series, attendees were treated to four performances as each contestant took the stage to perform.

This year’s contestants were Tatiana Andino-Mendez, a 17-year-old student from Glen Cove High School, Charlotte Dilgard-Clark, a 14-year-old from Glen Cove’s Robert M. Finley Middle School, Stasia Kulpa, a 16-year-old student at Our Lady of Mercy Academy, and Tammy Pattugalan, a 17-year-old from Our Lady of Mercy Academy. The winner is Andino-Mendez.

A panel of judges decided who would move on to the next week. Along with the judges, each week audience members were encouraged to help by voting for who they believed should be this year’s Teen Idol.

The rotating panel of judges included musicians, composers, and other talented figures in the industry. One judge, Lou-Ann Thompson, is a local singer-songwriter and manager of Glen Floors. Another, Teddy Christman, is the Artistic Director of the Christman Opera and Performing Arts Coordinator at DDI Company, as well as a pianist, composer, and vocal coach. John Gatto is a producer/guitarist and original member of the original Good Rats, who were signed to Warner Brothers and toured all over the world. Mark Newman is a songwriter and guitarist who has performed with artists including Sam Moore, John Oates, Jim McCarty and Bobby Whitlock.

“The Downtown Sounds Teen Idol contest has been an excellent way to showcase our local teens, and it’s also a lot of fun,” said Jill Nossa, executive director of the Glen Cove Downtown BID. “The participants are so supportive of each other, and the community is really into it again this year. It’s great to see a lot of younger people and families come downtown and cheer on the contestants.”

The first week of the competition saw all four girls compete; after a minor audio issue, all the contestants were invited back the next week to perform. The contest continued on July 21 as Andino-Mendez, Kulpa, and Pattugalan performed.

On Friday, July 28 at 7 p.m., the final two contestants competed to see who would be 2023’s Teen Idol.

As winner, Andino-Mendez sang “The National Anthem” at Glen Cove’s National Night Out on Aug. 1 and will perform at the Aug. 4 Downtown Sounds concert.

For more information on the Teen Idol Contest, the Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District, its programs and events, visit www.glencovedowntown.org.