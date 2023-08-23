Concert Honoring Chris Crosby A Success

A record release concert, sponsored by Blue Rose Music, held in Morgan Park, on Aug. 3 performed the music of the musician Chris Crosby who passed away in 2021 at the age of 40. The concert featured Jason Crosby and Friends; musicians who have performed with both brothers over the years, plus surprise guests.

Jason and Christopher Crosby grew up in Glen Cove. All money raised through selling vinyls and CDs went to the Chris Crosby Foundation, which benefited musical programs in libraries, particularly the Glen Cove Library where Chris worked part time for twenty years. (Photo courtesy the Crosby family)