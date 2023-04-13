Connolly School Recognizes Its Student Council With Pinning Ceremony

Connolly Elementary School recently recognized the achievements of its Student Council at a pinning ceremony attended by guest Assemblymember Charles Lavine. Many thanks to the Student Council Advisors, Susan Stanco and Nancy Gorman for organizing this special ceremony.

Student council members kicked off the ceremony with the Pledge of Allegiance and took turns recapping the accomplishments of the Student Council over the past few months: collecting donations for the Porch Pantry, Valentines for Veterans Program and more.

Principal Bryce Klatsky said “I am proud of our students for not only beginning positive change to our Connolly community, but to the world at large. Given their impact so early in life, I am excited to see how they continue to improve our community as they grow.”

Assemblymember Lavine spoke about how the New York State Assembly, the Senate and the Governor collaborate to make important decisions for the state of New York. He congratulated the Student Council members for taking real action and working together to make Connolly a better place and the world a better place. “Each one of you makes a difference for the better.” said Assemblymember Lavine. “I am very proud of each and every one of you and your families.”

The Student Council members received a certificate of recognition from Connolly School, a certificate of achievement from Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Citation from Assemblymember Lavine, and a pin honoring their achievements.

—Submitted by the Glen Cove City School District