Culinary Delights Is A Success

If you’re going to attend the Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce’s Culinary Delights event, you better come hungry.

On April 24, the Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce hosted its 25th Annual Culinary Delights event at the Glen Cove Mansion.

At 6 p.m., guests were already lined up at the door waiting to get inside the mansion. And once inside, guests were greeted with the scent of various foods that they’d be able to enjoy, familiar faces of their neighbors, a chance to try their luck through an extensive raffle and even live music.

The restaurants that sampled their dishes included La Bussola Ristorante, The View Grill, Cactus Cafe Tex-Mex, Chef Moris Cafe, El Tazumal Restaurant, Gemelli Gourmet Market North, Ralph’s Italian Ices of Glen Cove, St. Rocco’s Bakery, among many others. There was also wine, spirits and beers offered up from BottleBuys, Franks Beverage, Felene Vodka, LNJ Brands, among others.

“The variety of exquisite flavors offered by 50 local chefs, bakers, breweries, wineries and distillers was unsurpassed, the guitar and piano music was divine, and the mansion was bursting with exciting vibes,” said Maxine Cappel Mayreis, a vice president with the chamber. “Glen Cove Chamber created this amazing event to introduce the community to all the wonderful restaurants and food establishments in Glen Cove, Locust Valley, Bayville, Sea Cliff, Glen Head, Roslyn and the vicinity. Several chefs were moved to join the chamber after seeing the vast exposure they gained in the huge crowd of about 450 guests and they plan to showcase again next year. Our 28 sponsors who invested in the chamber’s promotions surely got their money’s worth, too! Immersed in decadence, attendees can realize how copiously blessed we are with food, warmth, shelter, health, friendship and more.” A portion of the proceeds from Culinary Delights will be donated to NOSH Delivers, an organization that delivers meals to families and individuals in need of food assistance.