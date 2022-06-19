‘Dancing In The Street’ Returns For 11th Season In July

Oyster Bay Main Street Association invites the public to free community dance parties on seven summer evenings.

Put on those dancing shoes. The Oyster Bay Main Street Association is hosting a free community dance party on Friday nights this summer. Now in its 11th year, come and enjoy a series of fun dance evenings on the streets of historic, charming Oyster Bay.

Again this year, due to popular demand, “Dancing in the Street” has been extended into the first two Fridays in August. Mark those calendars and get ready to dance the night away every Friday night in July: July 1, July 8, July 15, July 22, July 29 and the first two Fridays in August; Aug. 5 and Aug. 12. The hours are 7 to 9 p.m. on Audrey Avenue around the Bandstand (74 Audrey Ave.). Bring a chair if desired, and make sure to allow sufficient space around you.

Stellina Ristorante and Cardinali Bakery will be the gracious sponsors this year. Both eateries opened in the downtown within the past year with the help from OBMSA’s Business Assistance Program.

Stellina Ristorante is located at 76 South St. and is a fine Italian restaurant that hopes to be exactly what the name implies, the “little star” in the town of Oyster Bay, featuring traditional cooking from world renowned chef Fabrizio Facchini.

Cardinali Bakery has been providing customers with a little slice of Italy from their Syosset location since 1990. The new Oyster Bay location at 96 South St., hopes to do the same, featuring many of the cookies, cakes and breads that customers have come to know and love, while introducing new market items such as pastas, olive oils, cheeses, charcuterie and deli sandwiches.

Music and dance instruction will once again be provided by Louis del Prete, one of the most popular DJ/Dancers on Long Island. All steps are geared for singles and couples alike. The OBMSA are thrilled to have him back, showcasing his talent as a dancer, teacher, musician and singer. He will play all types of music, from the 1940s right up to today’s favorites.

“Dancing in the Street” is one of the community building/downtown revitalization efforts organized by OBMSA. As Promotion Chair Diane Meltzer commented,

“Hard to believe this is the eleventh year of what has become an Oyster Bay summer tradition. A starlit night in a beautiful town, with good music, and fun dance instruction – everyone loves it.”

All are welcome to take part in this family friendly evening of dance and entertainment.

Visit www.oysterbaymainstreet.org for more information.

—Submitted by the Oyster Bay Main Street Association