‘Dancing In The Street’ Returns For 12th Season In July

Oyster Bay Main Street Association invites public to six free downtown evenings

Put on your dancing shoes! The Oyster Bay Main Street Association is excited to announce the return of “Dancing in the Street,” an annual series of free dance evenings on the streets of historic, charming Oyster Bay.

Following the record breaking success of previous years’ “Dancing in the Street,” OBMSA welcomes dancers of all ages, skills, and styles—even those with two left feet—to join us for delightful get-togethers under the stars.

Again this year, due to popular demand, “Dancing” has been extended into the first two Fridays in August. Mark your calendars now for the four Fridays in July: July 7, July 14, July 21, and July 28. And then add Aug. 4 and Aug. 11. The hours are 7 to 9 p.m., on Audrey Avenue around the Bandstand, 74 Audrey Avenue. Bring a chair if desired.

Music and dance instruction will be provided by Louis Del Prete, one of Long Island’s most popular DJs/dancers. All steps are geared for singles and couples alike. We are thrilled to have him back, showcasing his talent as dancer, teacher, musician and singer. He will play all types of music from the 1940’s right up to today’s favorites, including Latin rhythm, ballroom, group party routines/line dancing, and of course any requests. Dancing is always optional…observers are welcome to just tap their feet and enjoy the entertainment!

We are grateful for three wonderful sponsors this year; all exceptional downtown eateries. Stellina Ristorante is a fine Italian restaurant that opened in 2022. Stellina Bakery & Café will be an extension of the restaurant; opening in the summer of 2023 and featuring signature dishes, panini, and special baked goods known from Cardinali Bakery. The Wine Line features a curated wine list, new crafted cocktails, and favorite comfort foods.

“Dancing in the Street” is one of the community building/downtown revitalization efforts organized by the Oyster Bay Main Street Association (OBMSA). As Promotion Chair Diane Meltzer commented, “Hard to believe this is the 12th year of what has become an Oyster Bay summer tradition. A starlit night in a beautiful town, with good music, and fun dance instruction–everyone loves it!”

For more information, please visit www.oysterbaymainstreet.org.

—Submitted by Oyster Bay Main Street Association