December Obituary

Lucy Aweh

Lucy Aweh of Glen Cove, formerly of Commack, died on Dec. 3 at age 90. Beloved wife of the late Robert G; loving mother of Michael (Michele) and Linda (Russ); cherished grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 4; dear sister of Maria and Barbara; also survived by several loving nieces. Visitation was held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.

Marietta Cipriano

Marietta Cipriano of Glen Cove died on Dec. 6 at age 100. Beloved wife of the late Marciano; loving mother of Giuseppe, Filippo, Rose, Carmela, Carolina, Michelle, Rochina, Gerardo and Angelina; dear sister of Salvatore D’Ambrosio and pre-deceased by 10 siblings; cherished grandmother of 20 and great-grandmother of 20. Visitation was held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Mass was held at the Church of St. Rocco. Interment at East Hillside Cemetery.

Enzo “Salvatore” Pisano

Enzo “Salvatore” Pisano was born on Dec. 12, 1954 in Belvedere di Spinello, Calabria, Italy and died on Dec. 8 in Glen Cove. One of the eleven children born to Luigi and Rosina Pisano, Enzo was the second eldest. Enzo immigrated to Glen Cove, New York at the age of 12. In life, he was a stone mason, an avid fisherman, and talented bowler. However, his true passion was music. In addition, he was a singer, songwriter, and played the guitar, piano, accordion, and harmonica. Enzo expanded his talents at acting school under Desiderio Alberto Arnaz y de Acha III, aka Desi Arnaz, when he lived in Hollywood, California. Enzo was popular amongst family and friends and was well-known within the Glen Cove community, where he was nicknamed by family as “the Mayor of Glen Cove.” He is survived by five children, Luigi Pisano (Leann), Angelo Pisano, Vincent Ardito, Francesca Pisano, Antonio Pisano(Dominique); four grandchildren, Liliana, Peyton, Nicholas and Scarlet Luna; loved by his siblings and their children, Guiseppe (Filomena), Rosario (Adele), Francisco (deceased 1990), Michele, Alfonso (deceased 2021), Teresa Mingione, Anna Mannarino (Rocco), Rena Clarke (David), Maria Mori (Ronnie), and Daniella Berardi (Enzo). Visitation and Service was held at the Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. A private burial was held for the immediate family.

Jerome Henderson

Jerome “Hank” Henderson of Glen Cove died on Dec. 8 at age 60. U.S. Army Veteran. Loving father of Shauntay; dear brother of Tanya, Anthony and the late Charlene. Rev. Jerry Turner of the Salem Baptist Church officiated the Service. Burial was at Calverton National Cemetery.

Joyce M. Weldon

Joyce M. Weldon of Glen Cove died on Dec. 13 at age 71. Beloved wife of James; loving mother of Melissa, April and Austin (Emily); dear sister of Marlene, Richard and Barbara; proud grandmother of Aliyah Ava and soon to be grandson; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation and prayer service was held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Interment at Holy Rood Cemetery.

Emanuele Grella

Emanuele Grella of Glen Cove died on Dec. 17 at age 98. Born in Sturno, Italy. Worked for the Water Department, City of Glen Cove. Beloved husband of the late Tommasina; loving father of Carmine (Concetta); dear brother of the late Tommaso; cherished grandfather of Manny (Melissa), Christina and Biagio (Caterina); adored great-grandfather of 8. Visitation was held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Mass was held at the Church Of St. Rocco. Interment at East Hillside Cemetery.