Deep Roots Farmers Market Announcement

Deep Roots Farmers Market offers locally grown vegetables, farm fresh eggs, meats and dairy, fresh baked breads and sweets, artisan cheeses, fresh seafood, honey, prepared foods, pastas, jams, coffees, and more. Weekly guest art and craft vendors.

The Deep Roots Farmers Market from June 3 on will be held at Garvies Point Park, 100 Garvies Point Rd in Glen Cove on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event vwill be held rain or shine.

The market will be held June 3 through October 28.

For more information, find Deep Roots Farmers Market on Facebook and Instagram at @deeprootsfarmersmarket. www.deeprootsfarmersmarket.com

Please note: Deep Roots Farmers Market will be held at Village Square on Saturday, June 10 as the Greek Festival will be at Garvies Point that weekend.