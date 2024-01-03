Dr. Millie DeRiggi Presents ‘A Beautiful Life In Paintings’ At Sea Cliff Arts Council

Dr. Mildred “Millie” DeRiggi proudly presents the opening reception for “A Beautiful Life in Paintings,” her upcoming exhibition at the Sea Cliff Arts Council.

The forthcoming artistic showcase reflects and illuminates the travels, interests and artistic talents of the multifaceted Dr. DeRiggi – a noted local history lecturer and professor whose scholarship includes deep dives into the origins of the City of Glen Cove, and her doctoral dissertation focused on the early Quaker settlers of Long Island. Dr. DeRiggi previously served as historian for the Nassau County Museum Division, director of its collection at the Long Island Studies Institute at Hofstra University, and question/answer writer for the legendary quiz shows Jeopardy! and G.E. College Bowl during the 1960s.

Guests are invited to join Dr. DeRiggi and her family at the opening reception, which is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024 at the Sea Cliff Arts Council, 86 Roslyn Avenue, Sea Cliff, N.Y. 11579. Please RSVP to Delia DeRiggi-Whitton at 516-316-9135.

WHEN – 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024

WHERE – Sea Cliff Arts Council,

86 Roslyn Avenue

Sea Cliff, N.Y. 11579

—Submitted by Dr. Millie DeRiggi