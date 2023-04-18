Easter And Passover In Glen Cove

The Spring holidays were sure an active time for the Glen Cove Community, with events, celebrations and observations held all around the city.

Here are just some ways Glen Covers celebrated:

Passover:

Congregation Tifereth Israel Hebrew School held a Passover gathering on April 2, and a communal Passover Seder on April 6. North Country Reform Temple also held a Second Night Seder on April 6. The eight-day Jewish holiday of Passover commemorates the emancipation of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt. Pesach is observed by avoiding leaven, and highlighted by the Seder meals that include four cups of wine, eating matzah and bitter herbs, and retelling the story of the Exodus.

Easter:

The City of Glen Cove held their 22nd Spring Egg Hunt at Morgan Park on April 8. Children ages 2 to 10 searched for 12,000 eggs filled with candy and surprises, and also had the chance to meet the Easter Bunny himself.

And on Easter Sunday, April 9, the Seventh Annual Bilingual Community Easter Dawn Service was held at Morgan Park at 7 a.m. Easter is one of the central holidays, or Holy Days, of Christianity. It honors the Resurrection of Jesus three days after His death by crucifixion. For many Christian churches, Easter is the joyful conclusion to the Lenten season of devoted prayer, fasting and penitence.

The service is sponsored annually by the eight member churches of the Bilingual Community Easter Dawn Service Committee. Bagpiper Robert Lynch opened the service. The service was hosted by St. John’s of Lattingtown Episcopal Church, Glen Cove Christian Church, Calvary AME Church of Glen Cove, Iglesia Cuidad de Refugio Assambleas de Dios de Glen Cove, Iglesia Cuidad Casa de Dios Internacional, First Baptist Church of Glen Cove, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Glen Cove and First Presbyterian Church of Glen Cove. The service was led by Rev. Fr. Shawn Williams of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Evangelist Claudette Bryant of Calvary A.M.E. Church, Pastor Raul Martinez of Iglesia Ciudad Casa de Dios Internacional, Pastor Tommy Lanham of Glen Cove Christian Church and Minister Carol Buchanan of First Baptist Church.

The service began with hymns, including “Jesus Christ is Risen Today,” There was also an invocation of “Christ is Risen” is many languages, including English, Italian, Swahili, Irish, Mandarin Chinese, Spanish, Polish and Latin.