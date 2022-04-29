Easter Basket Brigade For Saint Christopher-Ottilie Children’s Home

It was a beautiful day in the Sea Cliff neighborhood on Monday April 11, when the basket brigade from the K- Family delivered 75 Easter baskets to Saint Christopher-Ottilie Children’s Home. This was a group effort by Kiwanis and their sponsored youth clubs: K-Kids (Connolly Elementary School), Middle School Builders Club, North Shore Key Club and the Mighty Roslyn Warriors Aktion Club (mentally challenged club of 12 adults). This has been the brain child, for the past two years, of LG.-DPP Kiwanian Roger Hill, to quote Hill, “It was a moving heartfelt event to witness the young adults at SCO rushing to pick up their “special” Easter basket. This is a community effort we are honored to participate in.” To note, this was the first event in two years that SCO opened their doors (they were actually outside) to in -person community groups. Many thanks to the United Methodist Church who also donated baskets to this event and the SCO staff for coordinating this event.