Election Results

Nov. 8 was Election Day, and voters lined up at their local ballots to elect who they believe would do the best job. Here are the results of the 2022 election.
Governor
Kathy Hochul (D) (Winner)
Lee Zeldin (R)
U.S. Senate
Chuck Schumer (D) (Winner)
Joe Pinion (R)
New York Congressional
District 3
George Santos (R) (Winner)
Robert Zimmerman (D)
New York State Senate
District 5
Steven Rhoads (R) (Winner)
John Brooks (D)
New York State Assembly
District 13
Charles Lavine (D) (Winner)
Ruka Anzai (R)
New York State Senate
District 7
Jack Martins (R) (Winner)
Anna Kaplan (D)
New York State Assembly
District 19
Ed Ra (R) (Winner)
Sanjeev Jindal (D)
New York State Assembly
District 15
Jake Blumencranz (R) (Winner)
Amanda Field (D)