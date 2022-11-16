Election Results

Nov. 8 was Election Day, and voters lined up at their local ballots to elect who they believe would do the best job. Here are the results of the 2022 election.

Governor

Kathy Hochul (D) (Winner)

Lee Zeldin (R)

U.S. Senate

Chuck Schumer (D) (Winner)

Joe Pinion (R)

New York Congressional

District 3

George Santos (R) (Winner)

Robert Zimmerman (D)

New York State Senate

District 5

Steven Rhoads (R) (Winner)

John Brooks (D)

New York State Assembly

District 13

Charles Lavine (D) (Winner)

Ruka Anzai (R)

New York State Senate

District 7

Jack Martins (R) (Winner)

Anna Kaplan (D)

New York State Assembly

District 19

Ed Ra (R) (Winner)

Sanjeev Jindal (D)

New York State Assembly

District 15

Jake Blumencranz (R) (Winner)

Amanda Field (D)