Empanadas With A Purpose

Nelly’s Artisan Argentinian Empanadas opens in Glen Cove

Nelly Mourelle could not have predicted what her life would’ve looked like just three years ago, when she was making and selling her empanadas at Deep Roots Farmers Market in Glen Cove and working full time as a guidance counselor.

Since then, she’s opened three locations to sell her empanadas while also providing career training and opportunities for students and adults with developmental disabilities.

“I still can not believe it, I pinch myself sometimes,” Mourelle said. “I had to go through all this to finally find what I like. I studied so much. I have multiple careers. I did marketing. I did culinary arts. Then I decided to be a guidance counselor. I have a double Masters. I have another Masters in Spanish because I wanted to be a Spanish teacher… It all makes sense now. God was preparing me to do this work.”

Mourelle was always a chef.

“I started culinary arts in my 20s,” Mourelle explained. “It’s always been a passion of mine, cooking and food. I’ve always wanted to open a restaurant, but God decided back then it wasn’t my time. I’m from the Dominican Republic, and I came here and went back to school all over again and I went to be a guidance counselor, so I’m actually a bilingual guidance counselor, and I was working in Queens in District 24 for many years.”

During this time, Mourelle’s husband, Jorge, who is Argentinian, began having cravings for empanadas.

“It took me a long time to make the perfect empanada,” Mourelle said. “One day, when they were finally really good, he said ‘you should start selling these. They’re really good.’ And that’s how I started in the farmers market.”

Amy Peters, the founder of Deep Roots Farmers Market, said during the winter and spring of 2021, she was on the hunt for the best empanada she could find to bring to the farmers market.

“Nelly approached me to see if she could join the market,” Peters said. “She brought me some samples-which were simply amazing. At that time, during COVID, we were dealing with space restrictions due to social distancing requirements and mostly booked up, but I had a few open dates available and invited her to come. Her first day, she sold out in the first hour. I invited her to return the following Saturday. She brought twice as many empanadas that day and sold out in an hour and a half. I invited her to join as a weekly vendor and her empanadas were a big hit. Over the last two years, she has developed a very loyal following.”

Among the following is Rosemarie Rosenblum of Syosset. Rosenblum, who is originally from Glen Cove, bonded with Mourelle because she is a retired guidance counselor for Hicksville Public Schools.

“We struck up a conversation and every couple of weeks I’d go back in the morning and buy empanadas for the next couple of weeks and freeze them,” Rosenblum said. “They’re delicious.”

Mourelle decided to focus on her empanadas full-time, opening up a space in West Babylon in the fall of 2022 and then at the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park in the spring of 2023. And while she no longer worked as a full-time guidance counselor, she still was able to exercise her passion of helping people.

“We both care deeply about helping the community and helping others and I give her tons of props, because she’s a busy lady,” Rosenblum said. “She’s running three retail establishments, all new, all getting off the ground, and still she’s making the time to give back to the community and teach kids essential skills for life.”

At her West Babylon location, adults with autism from the Winters Center for Autism come to learn restaurant skills, such as cleaning, dish-washing and baking, because Nelly’s Empanadas are baked, never fried. They also have an opportunity to be hired to work there. Similarly, at the Deer Park location, students with developmental disabilities in the Deer Park High School life skills program receive career training there.

“Nelly is an incredible employer partner,” said Christine Ponzio, the executive director of the Winters Center for Autism. “Because of her compassion we have had the opportunity to provide our food service trainees with a glimpse into working in a restaurant including food preparation, safety, customer service and problem solving when needed. Nelly believes in our mission and the work she does has inspired other businesses to hire adults with autism. We work together with Nelly to hire for a higher purpose.”

Mourelle said it’s unheard of for someone to combine their two passions in one place.

“That’s why I truly believe in God,” Mourelle said. “I think God created that for me so that I can finally open my restaurant, but also keep working with kids with disabilities, because when I was a guidance counselor I was working with kids with disabilities in the school district.”

Now, Mourelle said, she can make empanadas with a purpose.

And opening up her third location in Glen Cove, located at 17 Bridge St., is special to Mourelle, because Glen Cove is where it all started.

“Three years to find the spot, and when I find the spot, it’s right across the street from where the farmers market used to be,” Mourelle said. “That community supported me in my business since day one. And because of them, I’ve been able to open my other locations and finally have been able to come to them.”

Menu items include Beef Classico, with ground angus beef, , sautéed onions, hard-boiled eggs, raisins and green olives; Beef & Potatoes; Birria Taco, with slow-cooked beef in guajillo and ancho chile sauce with Mexican spices; CheeseBurger; Chicken Fiesta, with hormone-free chicken breast, fire-roasted corn, beans and veggies and mix of cheeses; Chicken & Cheese; Jerk Chicken; BBQ Chicken; BBQ Pulled Pork; Carnitas Taco with pulled pork, chipotle pepper sauce, black beans and blend of cheese; Ham & Cheese; Sun Dried Tomatoes; Caprese; Spinach & Ricotta; Spinach & Artichoke; Bacon, Egg & Cheese and Sausage, Egg & Cheese.

“I love that she makes her own dough from scratch, and that she bakes them instead of frying them,” Peters said. “So much healthier and that is very important to me and the mission of the farmers market. We are so happy that she has found a great space in Glen Cove for her third retail location. I sincerely hope that she can continue to be a part of the Deep Roots vendor family, but I also understand how difficult it is to manage and staff three stores. All of us at Deep Roots Farmers Market wish Nelly much success.”

All the ingredients are made in-house and are fresh.

“We are not a factory,” Mourelle said. “We cook everything in small batches. Even though I have three stores, it’s a little challenging to supply three stores because we cook in small batches. So when you get an empanada from one of our stores, it’s made with love. It’s made with care. It’s made with good ingredients. In all of our preparation we don’t use refined oils. We use olive oil.”

For more information about Nelly’s Empanadas, visit www.empanadas-nellys.com.