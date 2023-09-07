Experience The Best Of Fall At Mill Neck Manor’s Annual Apple Festival!

Mark your calendars for Mill Neck Manor’s Annual Apple Festival, on Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8. Enjoy a weekend of fall festivities you won’t want to miss.

Located on the breathtaking 86-acre Mill Neck Manor campus, this beloved festival has become a cherished tradition for both locals and visitors from near and far. Drawing tens of thousands of attendees each year, the Apple Festival holds a special place in the hearts of many, particularly Mill Neck Manor alumni and the Long Island Deaf community who consider it an annual “homecoming.”

This year’s Apple Festival promises to capture the essence of the fall season, with opportunities to indulge in a wide variety of delicious apples, savor Karl Ehmer specialty meats, enjoy grilled bratwurst, an array of cheeses, and indulge in mouth-watering baked goods, jellies, fudge, strudel, and much more. But the festival is not just about the food! Visitors can explore the plethora of vendors with handmade quality country crafts, apparel, woodworking products, jewelry, the latest in Deaf technology, and much more!

The festival is pleased to offer craft beer, wine and spirits for purchase, adding another layer of enjoyment for our adult attendees. Families can also expect a festive pumpkin patch and a host of kid-friendly activities to keep the little ones entertained all day long. And let’s not forget the exciting live entertainment lineup, featuring talented musicians, engaging children’s entertainment, ASL classes, pie eating contests, and so much more to keep the festive spirit alive throughout the weekend. American Sign Language/English interpreters will be provided for all performances to ensure language accessibility for all.

Invite your friends and family, and join in on an unforgettable weekend at the 2023 Mill Neck Manor Apple Festival! Stay tuned for more details and updates.

About Mill Neck Family of Organizations:

Mill Neck Family of Organizations is a leading provider of programs and services for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing individuals. With a commitment to inclusivity and empowerment, the organization offers educational, employment, audiological, and spiritual support, aiming to create a world where everyone is celebrated and embraced as equals.

Please Note: Parking is $20 per car (suggested donation). No dogs on campus (certified service dogs, with proof, are permitted). All children must be accompanied by an adult. Mill Neck Manor is located at 40 Frost Mill Road, Mill Neck, NY 117654.

—Submitted by Mill Neck Family of Organizations