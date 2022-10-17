Family Fun At Mill Neck Manor’s Annual Apple Festival

In 1951, The Mill Neck Manor launched its first AppleFest, a family-friendly fall festival with arts, crafts, sweets, pies and – of course – plenty of New York-grown apples. Since that first year, Mill Neck’s AppleFest has become a Long Island tradition, attracting tens of thousands of attendees over the Columbus Day weekend.

While the past two years have been a scaled back festival due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s Apple Festival was bigger and better than ever. Robert Benson and his family have been attending Apple Festival since 1971 when he was just five years old. “It’s one of my most cherished family traditions.”

The 2022 Apple Festival brought the best of the fall season to Long Island, showcasing an assortment of apple varieties, Karl Ehmer Specialty Meats, grilled bratwurst, roasted corn, charcuterie tutorials, cotton candy, cheeses, plenty of mouth-watering baked goods, jellies, fudge and more. In addition,there were games for kids, live music, local craft vendors, free healthcare screenings, and storytelling… and don’t forget about the pie-eating contest.

This year also featured the first ever Mill Neck Manor craft beer, “Mission-True Pumpkin Brew”, created by the Oyster Bay Brewing Company with sign language on its label. Fall weather, pumpkins, apple pie, bratwurst and craft beer—what could be a better way of celebrating October.

All of Apple Festival proceeds support renovations for a Deaf friendly and ADA-friendly space for Deaf adults with Developmental Disabilities in the Day Habilitation program. Proceeds also support Mill Neck Manor’s School for the Deaf school supplies for the teachers and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) program.

It was a fun event for all.

—Submitted by Mill Neck Family of Organizations