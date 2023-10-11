Farrell To Be Named Businessperson Of The Year

Rising Tide Market Owner Jerry Farrell, will be honored at Legislative Breakfast

It is with great pleasure that the Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce announces that Rising Tide Market Owner Jerry Farrell, will be presented the 2023 Businessperson of the Year Award at the upcoming Nassau Council of Chambers of Commerce’s 38th Annual Legislative Breakfast. Farrell is the Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce’s honoree and will be presented the award at the Nassau Council of Chamber’s breakfast to be held on Oct. 27, at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury.

The Glen Cove Chamber felt it was only fitting that Farrell and Rising Tide Natural Market receive the honor in recognition of the business’s 47 years of serving the community. It is clear that the market has made significant contributions to our local economy; has worked toward the advancement of the Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce; and, has made meaningful and important contributions to the general welfare of the community. As noted in their mission statement, they have worked to serve and nourish our community through the products they sell and the knowledge they share.

For more on the Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce visit www.glencovechamber.org.

—Submitted by the Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce