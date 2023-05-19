Field Upgrades Completed At Gaynor Park In Glen Head

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino, Councilwoman Vicki Walsh and Receiver of Taxes Jeffrey Pravato announce that extensive improvements have been completed at Gaynor Park in Glen Head. Following community input, new synthetic fields were installed at the southernmost full-size field, complete with a new underdrain system.

“Many of our young athletes call Gaynor Park home and the Town Board and I are so pleased to bring these field upgrades to the community,” said Supervisor Saladino. “These upgrades accommodate more sports teams and improve play quality for all who utilize these fields, while providing less long-term maintenance costs for taxpayers.”

Field striping accommodates both soccer and lacrosse playing for boys and girls. The east baseball field also had its infield upgraded to synthetic turf and was striped for multiple age groups, with both 60-foot and 75-foot base lines. To provide for most use by children of all ages, the southernmost field was striped for regulation soccer and additionally striped for two youth-size soccer fields, as well as for boys and girls lacrosse.

While synthetic fields have a useful life of approximately 8-10 years, depending on use, they are less expensive than the long-term cost of maintaining natural grass and a dirt surface. Synthetic fields also provide the potential for fewer cancellations of games due to inclement weather, as the field is able to absorb rain in a manner that is not possible on a dirt infield.

For more information about Town parks, including upcoming programs and events, visit www.oysterbaytown.com/parks.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay