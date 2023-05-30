Fire At East Norwich Day School

Nassau County Police Department Arson Bomb Squad reports the details of a building fire that occurred on Monday, May 15 at 1:30 a.m. in East Norwich.

According to Detectives, police responded to an active building fire at Harmony Heights Day School for Girls, located at 60 Walnut Avenue. East Norwich Fire Department, with the assistance of multiple local fire departments extinguished the flames and smoke condition. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and there were no reported injuries to responders. The fire is not considered to be suspicious at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

—Information provided by the Nassau County Police Department.

(Photo by Over the Edge Photography)