Floating Litter Traps Installed At North Shore Marina

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino, Councilman Lou Imbroto, Councilwoman Laura Maier, Councilwoman Vicki Walsh and Town Clerk Rich LaMarca joined with local environmental groups to unveil new floating litter trap technology at Tappen Marina, the first of its kind anywhere in the United States. The Collec’Thor,’ a silent, motorized waste collector which attracts and engulfs all solid or liquid waste floating on the water surface, was obtained by the town through a grant from the Long Island Sound Futures Fund. The town was selected by Cornell Cooperative Extension, in partnership with Friends of the Bay, The Waterfront Center, The Oyster Bay/Cold Spring Harbor Protection Committee and Oyster Bay High School.

“We are so proud to have been awarded this grant the opportunity to lead the nation in rolling out new, innovative technology to protect our environment,” Saladino said. “The Collec’Thors now in place at our marina will assist in our ongoing commitment to strengthen the ecosystem by removing debris from the water. I thank all of the local environmental organizations who assisted the town in implementing this environmental technology, which collects up to 220 pounds of floating debris in just one cycle.”

Two Collec’Thor traps have been installed at Harry Tappen Marina in Glenwood Landing, selected as an ideal location to help re-mediate plastic pollution in the Long Island Sound. In addition to support from local environmental advocacy groups, the project will also be supported by students from Oyster Bay High School, who will participate in the removal of debris, and analyze and identify marine pollution data. The project aligns with similar environmental initiatives in the town to minimize plastic pollution in local waterways.

“Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County is grateful for the support from The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Long Island Sound Futures Fund as it ensures that our critical work to protect and enhance the environment continues,” CCE Executive Director Vanessa Lockel said. “This funding enables our experts to work to restore the health of the Long Island Sound by removing floating debris that negatively impact our waters. We appreciate the shared commitment to our waters and the communities that enjoy this natural resource.”

Collec’Thors, the latest in marine debris collection technology, have been deemed the most efficient trash skimmers available for marine and coastal usage. They are specifically designed to target solid and liquid waste, including plastic bottles, cigarette filters, butts and packaging, microplastics and hydrocarbons. The technology uses a small pump to draw in surrounding water and skims any floating trash into its receptacle. The mechanism adjusts with the tide and is easily affixed to a floating dock or waterfront location.

