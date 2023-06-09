Floating Litter Traps Return To North Shore Marina To Help Keep Waterways Clean

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino announced that the Town’s Department of Environmental Resources has returned the floating litter trap technology, known as the ‘Collec’Thor,’ to Tappen Marina. Provided to the Town by the Suffolk County Cornell Cooperative Extension last summer through a grant from the Long Island Sound Futures Fund, the Collec’Thor is a silent, motorized waste collector which attracts and engulfs all solid or liquid waste floating on the water surface.

“This innovative technology helps protect our environment and strengthens the ecosystem by removing debris from the water,” said Supervisor Saladino. “I thank all of the local environmental organizations who assisted the Town in implementing this environmental technology, which collects up to 220 pounds of floating debris in just one cycle. Through partnership with Cornell Cooperative Extension, Friends of the Bay, The Waterfront Center and the Oyster Bay/Cold Spring Harbor Protection Committee, we are continuing to work together to improve the quality of our waterways and protect our environment.”

As the Collec’Thor returned to the waterways this spring, students from Bethpage High School visited to take part in marine debris removal and data collection. The town continues to look for additional volunteers to help with future gathering and data collection.

“Our environmental ambassadors are a key component to this project being a success. Once debris is collected, volunteers help analyze and track items retrieved. Students who participate in helping with the process earn volunteer hours and certification for their efforts,” said Supervisor Saladino. “We thank the Bethpage School District for their participation and hope that their field trip inspires them and others to volunteer this summer.”

Collec’Thors are the latest in marine debris collection technology, and have been identified as the most efficient trash skimmers available for marine and coastal usage. They are specifically designed to target solid and liquid waste, including plastic bottles, cigarette filters and packaging, microplastics and hydrocarbons. The technology uses a small pump to draw in surrounding water and skims any floating trash into its receptacle. The mechanism adjusts with the tide and is easily affixed to a floating dock or waterfront location. For more information on the Collec’Thor and volunteering to assist with future debris collection and tracking, contact the Town’s Department of Environmental Resources at environmental@oysterbay-ny.gov, (516) 624-5943 or visit oysterbaytown.com/environmental.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay