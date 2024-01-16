Former Vernon School Principal Was Not Honest On Her Application, Report Says

Recently, Newsday’s investigation revealed why former Vernon School principal Jessica Bader, 51, left suddenly in late September. She was hired in July 2023.

Newsday obtained documents from the State Education Department against Bader, then Jessica Zimbler, that suspended her teaching certificate for four years in 2007. She had to resign, according to Newsday, because she was not honest on her application when asked if she ever had her teaching certification suspended.

According to the documents, Bader, while an English teacher at East Meadow High School, had an inappropriate relationship with a student. The student was 18 and Bader was not his teacher.

The student’s mother had presented a series of inappropriate emails to the school district, which led to hearings in Albany in 2006 and 2007.

Louis R. DeAngelo, then-assistant superintendent of the East Meadow School District, testified regarding his investigation into the matter, his review of the emails presented to him by the student’s mother and his discussions with Bader. He said that upon receipt of the allegations, Bader was immediately assigned administrative duties and relieved of all contact with her students. She ultimately submitted her resignation by June 20, 2005.

Nassau County Police Department Detective Edmond Moran also testified to his taped conversation with Bader, where she admitted the conduct with the student. He also testified that she would not be prosecuted criminally because the student was 18.

“Since I find that the department has met its burden, the question turns to the appropriate penalty under the circumstances of this case,” wrote hearing officer Patricia L. R. Rodriguez in her report and recommendation. “While I do believe that respondent was culpable of the conduct, I do find that the testimony of her skills as a teacher and a budding administrator, her relatively young age and her willingness to engage in a therapeutic relationship with a counselor to address the issues that lead to her lapse of judgment, are in her favor. For those reasons, I find that the revocation of her certificate is not an appropriate penalty in this matter. I recommend that the teaching, school administrator, supervisor and school administrator certificates of the respondent be suspended for a period of four years.”

To no avail, the Glen Cove Oyster Bay Record Pilot has contacted the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District for a comment from Superintendent Dr. Francesco Ianni. However, the district did provide the original letters sent out to parents in September, notifying them of Bader’s departure.

“I am writing to notify you that Jessica Bader, principal of the James H. Vernon School, will be away from the building for some time,” Dr. Ianni wrote in a letter dated Sept. 28, 2023.. “My main priority is to alleviate any concerns that you may have regarding the day-to-day operation of the James H. Vernon School and to reassure you that ALL students will continue to learn in the most educationally sound and safe environment.”

Anastasia Smith, who served as assistant principal, was then named acting principal. Since then, Martin Nelson was hired as interim principal and Smith returned to her duties as assistant principal.

Dr. Ianni also addressed questions regarding the former principal of Vernon during the Oct. 10, 2023 Board of Education meeting.

“As you can see tonight, the principal’s resignation is on the agenda,” Dr. Ianni said. “This resignation by the principal had nothing to do with any issues with our students and staff. One of the issues that has been raised is the manner in which the school district hires, disciplines or terminates staff members in the school district.”

Dr. Ianni then stated that he was not at liberty to disclose information relating to personnel.

“As part of the online application, interested individuals are required to answer many questions regarding their qualifications for the posted position,” Dr. Ianni explained. “The school district relies on the applicant’s truthfulness in providing the required information for the posted position.”

Dr. Ianni went on to explain that if the applicant’s qualifications meet the requirements for the position, they’re invited for several interviews with various personnel in the school district as well as community members. Dr. Ianni also stated that all candidates are required to submit fingerprints to the New York State Education Department and the district ensures candidates possess necessary certificates.

“This process was followed in its entirety when the Vernon principal was hired,” Dr. Ianni explained. “In the event that additional information is provided to the school district concerning the hiring of a particular staff member, it is my responsibility to report to the Board of Education the specific personnel issue at hand. It is important to know that any material misrepresentation during the hiring process is also handled to the fullest extent possible.”

The Board of Education voted in favor of Bader’s resignation.