Free Animal Adoption Month This September At Town Animal Shelter

Town of Oyster Bay Clerk Richard LaMarca announced that the Town’s Animal Shelter will waive adoption fees throughout the month of September.

“I invite and encourage residents looking for a new pet, to check in with the Town’s Animal Shelter during the month of September, as general adoption fees will be waived. Our shelter staff has a wonderful reputation for providing great care to the pets housed there, and has a long history of uniting those looking for a fur-ever companion,” said Clerk LaMarca.

During the month of September, the shelter will waive the general adoption fees of $80 per dog and $84 per cat. All usual adoption services will be provided, including the spaying or neutering of the animal, vaccination and microchipping. Residents interested in viewing the animals available for adoption can call the shelter to make an appointment, or visit www.oysterbaytown.com.

“In addition to free adoption month, the Town will be hosting a Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic at the Animal Shelter on Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No reservations are necessary,” said Clerk LaMarca. Microchip services will also be available for a $25 fee. “If a pet is ever lost, they can be taken to a vet clinic or animal shelter where they will be scanned for a microchip ID and returned to their rightful owner.”

The Town of Oyster Bay Animal Shelter is located at 150 Miller Place in Syosset. The shelter is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Residents interested in visiting the shelter can call to make an appointment. To view photos of some of the animals available for adoption, visit the Town’s website, www.oysterbaytown.com or call (516) 677-5784 for more information.

Once dogs reach four months of age, owners are required to obtain an annual dog license and verification tag. The general license fee is $15 for an unneutered or unspayed dog and $10 for a neutered or spayed dog. There is no fee for licensing a guide dog, hearing dog, service dog, war dog, detection dog or police dog. Fees for senior citizens are $5. To obtain an application for a dog license, please call Town Clerk Richard LaMarca’s office at 516-624-6324.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay