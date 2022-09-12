Free Animal Adoptions Throughout September At Town Animal Shelter

The Town of Oyster Bay Animal Shelter will waive adoption fees throughout the month of September.

“I invite and encourage residents looking for a new pet, to check in with the town’s Animal Shelter during the month of September, as general adoption fees will be waived,” said Supervisor Joseph Saladino. “Our shelter staff has a wonderful reputation for providing great care to the pets housed there, and has a long history of uniting those looking for a fur-ever companion.”

During the month of September, the shelter will waive the general adoption fees of $80 per dog and $84 per cat. All usual adoption services will be provided, including the spaying or neutering of the animal, vaccination and microchipping. Residents interested in viewing the animals available for adoption can call the shelter to make an appointment, or visit www.oysterbaytown.com.

“Adopting your new best friend from an animal shelter or rescue organization has so many benefits,” Saladino said. “Adopting a pet comes with a lower cost, full health evaluation and of course, the best gift of knowing that you are giving that animal a new chance at a wonderful life.”

Saladino added that while the shelter staff consistently helps the pets in the shelter find appropriate homes throughout the year, offering free adoptions does tend to bring an increase in interest from residents looking for new pets.

During this month, people are also encouraged to adopt senior pets.

“Sometimes people are wary of bringing home an older pet, but senior animals are often easier to care for, especially for senior residents,” Saladino said.

When potential adopters come to the shelter, they generally have an idea of what type of pet they are looking for and what the best fit is for their family and lifestyle, but the Town of Oyster Bay Animal Shelter staff, Saladino said, can help adopters ensure they find the right pet for their lifestyle and family.

Anyone who sees a pet they are interested in on the animal shelter’s website or Facebook page can contact the shelter, Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 516-677-5784 to speak to a shelter representative. Potential adopters who are interested in a dog who already have a dog at home will be asked to arrange a “meet and greet” prior to adoption.

“In addition to free adoption month, the town will be hosting a Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic at the Animal Shelter on Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No reservations are necessary,” said Councilman Steve Labriola.

Microchip services will also be available for a $25 fee.

“If a pet is ever lost, they can be taken to a vet clinic or animal shelter where they will be scanned for a microchip ID and returned to their rightful owner,” Labriola said.

The Town of Oyster Bay Animal Shelter is located at 150 Miller Place in Syosset. The shelter is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Residents interested in visiting the shelter can call to make an appointment. To view photos of some of the animals available for adoption, visit the Town’s website, www.oysterbaytown.com or call 516-677-5784 for more information.

—Information provided by the Town of Oyster Bay