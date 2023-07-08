Free Salute To America Concert And Grucci Fireworks Show At Tobay Beach On July 11

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and the Town Board invite residents to celebrate our nation at “Salute to America,” the Town’s upcoming free Concert and Grucci Fireworks Show scheduled for Tuesday, July 11, at the special start time of 7:30 p.m. at TOBAY Beach. “Salute to America” will feature a performance by Any Way You Want It Tribute to Journey and will conclude with a spectacular firework show by Grucci. This event honors veterans and members of the United States Armed Forces. Concertgoers are urged to bring folding chairs and pack a cooler, as no formal seating exists. Reserved parking and easily accessible restrooms will be available for disabled residents. If inclement weather arises, the rain date for the firework show will be July 12.

Supervisor Saladino stated, “Salute to America is a great opportunity for families and seniors to enjoy a free evening of music and entertainment while celebrating our freedoms in America and the veterans and active duty military who secured our freedoms. Please bring your family, and friends, along with some lawn chairs and coolers to TOBAY Beach for a wonderful night.”

Programming is made possible through the generous support of sponsors, including Extreme Auto Body, Steel Equities, Gold Coast Studios, Action Auto Wreckers, Complete Basement Systems, The Gucciardo Law Firm, Ridgewood Savings Bank, Catholic Health – St. Joseph Hospital, News 12, KJOY98.3, 103.1MAXFM, 104.7FM WHLI and Friends of the Community Service Department.

If doubtful weather conditions arise, please call 516-797-7925.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay