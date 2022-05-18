From A Mobile Art Gallery To A Stationary Storefront

A contemporary jewelry and gift gallery recently opened in Oyster Bay

Paola Giordano, owner of Pagio Jewelry Designs, has recently opened her first contemporary craft gallery in Oyster Bay known as The Pagio Gallery. The gallery primarily carries the Pagio Jewelry Designs jewelry line, but also incorporates and shares the work of other local fine craft artisans.

Giordano specializes in designing and assembling one-of-a-kind wearable art jewelry by using unique and high quality semi precious stones in combination with a variety of precious metals.

“Everything that I make is all made from semi precious stones and precious metals,” Giordano explained. “Semi-precious stones are stones that aren’t diamond, sapphires or emeralds—those are precious stones. Semi-precious stones are like labradorite, jasper, sodalite, things like that. The metals I use [are] sterling silver, pewter and copper. I try to source really unique, interesting stones. I try to get as many things that are mined in the United States as possible. Then people come to me because they’re either interested in the metaphysical properties of stones, or they like big, bold jewelry. Also if they like things that are one-of-a-kind because I specialize in one-of-a-kind pieces. They want to have something that makes a statement.”

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Giordano would engage in fine jewelry art shows. However, the sudden shutdown once the pandemic commenced led to her and other artists having to adapt to an uncertain time.

“I would travel around to and participate in fine jewelry art shows, so I used to do 35 to 40 shows a year,” Giordano recalled. “But once COVID-19 came, that was all wiped out. We got shut down. And then the governor didn’t open it back up until around the end of June of last year because he put art shows in the same category as concerts because not like an art show, it’s getting 100,000 people in it.”

“Online sales and repeat customers that were very loyal to me [kept me afloat],” Giordano said. “I wasn’t earning income like I was prior to COVID-19, but online sales helped. I tried being creative with doing backyard art shows at my house of just of work that was by appointment only. People had to wear masks, so we were all conscientious, and my clients also appreciate that. But really, that’s all it was. It was online sales and social media marketing. I just had to turn up the volume a little bit more than what I normally did.”

In 2018, Pagio Jewelry Designs established The Pagio Marketplace, which was a bi-monthly, pop-up event that took place on Thursday evenings in Huntington Village. The marketplace was similar to a farmer’s market, but hosted fine craft artisans selling their wares in addition to live music. The purpose of the marketplace was to promote local artists’ works, provide fine and skilled craftsmanship to the consumer and encourage the support of small businesses.

Pagio Jewelry Designs was invited by Pottery Barn in 2016 to host in-store, pop-up events at various store locations in order to showcase their new line of jewelry boxes.

In 2014, Giordano purchased a former Fed Ex truck and renovated it to become what is known as “Long Island’s First Mobile Art Gallery.”Much like Giordano’s current stationary craft gallery, The Pagio Truck primarily carried Pagio Jewelry Designs pieces, but the gallery also showcased the work of various fine craft artisans.

According to Giordano, the historic Town of Oyster Bay is a wonderful community of people that “seems to embrace the concept” of The Pagio Gallery along with a great network and community of other local artists.

Giordano can also design and craft custom work for any purpose, event and special occasion.

She comes from a lineage of artists from her mother’s side. Giordano’s grandmother was a seamstress and clothing designer, while her grandfather was a commercial artist. Before Giordano discovered jewelry as a medium, she learned other various crafts such as cartooning, pottery, painting, charcoal and more.

“The jewelry aspect was something that I kind of stumbled upon myself,” she said. “Everything that I do is self-taught. So I figured all this stuff out myself through trial and error.”

She had always envisioned opening a gallery.

“I wanted to open my own gallery,” Giordano said. “That’s one of the things I didn’t think I was going to do it as soon as I’m doing it, because my idea is ‘I want to do this once and do it right.’ I’m going to give this a chance and hope that there’s some success. And I’m also going to do shows with this.”

The Pagio Gallery is located on 19 Spring St. in Oyster Bay. Giordano’s work can also be viewed on her website at www.pagio.biz or you can contact her at 631-559-7103.