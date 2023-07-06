Funding Secured For Veteran Program

Three local veteran support organizations joined together to fund an online Veteran Program at the Glen Cove Public Library.

Three local veteran organizations including Heroes Among Us, Team EVA – Every Veteran Appreciated, and Tribute and Honor Foundation, recently joined together to fund an important service at the Glen Cove Public Library serving our veterans. The program, VetNow, is a database staffed by veterans for veterans and provides free online assistance to veterans with résumé/cover letter design, job preparation, and academic coaching. Sessions are LIVE, on-demand, and secure.

To learn more about VetNow visit www.GlenCoveLibrary.org or call 516-676-2130.

—Submitted by the Glen Cove Public Library